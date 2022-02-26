FEBRUARY
“MOVE OVER MRS. MARKHAM”: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26 and 2 p.m. Feb. 27, New Castle Playhouse Annex Theater, 202 E. Long Ave. newcastleplayhouse.org or (724) 654-3437.
MARCH
ASH WEDNESDAY FISH FRY: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 2, St. Vincent de Paul Church, 1 Lucymont Drive. Walk-ins welcome. Baked or fried fish sandwiches, baked fish, fried fish, shrimp dinners. Also available: pasta e fagioli, $6 a quart, haluski, $8 a quart. See www.hsplc.org for full details.
DRIVE THRU ASHES: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Ash Wednesday, March 2, back parking lot of First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. All denominations welcome.
LENTEN LUNCHES: noon Wednesdays, March 2 through April 12, First United Brethren Church, 1900 Eastbrook Road. Those attending should bring a carry-in dish to share. Beverages and table service will be provided.
