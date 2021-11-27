ONGOING
DANCE: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Firehall, 3712 Harlansburg Road (Route 108). Sponsored by the New Castle Country Music Association.
KINGS KIDS AFTERSCHOOL PROGRAM: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Grace United Methodist Ministry, Croton location. Children K-6 and a program for seventh through 12th grades. Fun, fellowship, crafts, Bible stories and food. Special events include game nights, movie nights and field trips. For more information, call Sally at (724) 730-6688.
COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Lunch available for purchase. One chapter a week in the Gospel of John. Bring Bible or phone with a Bible app. Sponsored by First Presbyterian Church.
GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St.
NOVEMBER
TIPSEY TURKEY WINE TRAIL AND SCAVENGER HUNT: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Nov. 27, Nova Destinations, 1474 State Route 208, New Wilmington. Ticket includes a flight and food pairing at each location. Specialty themed drinks at each location exclusive to trail-goers. There will also be a scavenger hunt to find 12 turkeys hidden all over Nova Destinations property.
FESTIVAL OF TREES: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 27, Neshannock Township School District, 3834 Mitchell Road. $5 adults, kids free. Christmas tree and wreath display, raffles, vendors, crafts, food, entertainment. Masks required. Proceeds benefit the New Castle Public Library and Neshannock Township Education Foundation.
HUNTERS BREAKFAST: 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. Nov. 27, Mahoning Valley Grange, 1208 Skyhill Road, Edinburg. $6. Eggs, sausage, hash brown patties, toast, juice and coffee. (724) 652-5164 or (724) 964-8171.
CHURCH SERVICES: beginning Nov. 28, Victory Family Church will have services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays at New Castle High School, 300 E. Lincoln Ave. Services include live modern worship music, relevant messages, and age-appropriate environments for the whole family. All are welcome in the casual, come-as-you-are environment.
HIRING EVENT: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 29 by TLC Staffing at the PA CareerLink® Lawrence County, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101. No appointment necessary; walk-ins welcome. Bring your resume and dress for an interview. For more information, call the PA CareerLink at (724) 656-3165.
HIRING EVENT: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 30, PA CareerLink® Lawrence County, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101. Alleghenies Unlimited Care Providers will be conducting open interviews. No appointment necessary; walk-ins welcome. Bring your resume and dress for an interview. For more information, call the PA CareerLink at (724) 656-3165.
DECEMBER
30TH ANNUAL CHRISTMAS BANQUET: 6 p.m. Dec. 3, Gallo’s Italian Villa, 2420 Wilmington Road, sponsored by Gardner Chapel/Keys to the Kingdom. Featuring music by the Down East Boys along with fellowship and door prizes. $30. Reservations due by Nov. 24 and can be made by calling Wilma Robinson at (724) 971-7550.
CHRISTMAS PROGRAM AND STEAK DINNER: Dec. 3, Life Changing Ministries, 2929 Mercer Road. Program at 5 p.m. followed by dinner at 6 p.m. $12 for adults; $7 ages 5 to 11; and free for those 4 and under. Call (724) 652-0215.
