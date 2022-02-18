ONGOING
DANCE: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Firehall, 3712 Harlansburg Road (Route 108). Sponsored by the New Castle Country Music Association.
KINGS KIDS AFTERSCHOOL PROGRAM: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Grace United Methodist Ministry, Croton location. Children K-6 and a program for seventh through 12th grades. Fun, fellowship, crafts, Bible stories and food. Special events include game nights, movie nights and field trips. For more information, call Sally at (724) 730-6688.
COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Lunch available for purchase. One chapter a week in the Gospel of John. Bring Bible or phone with a Bible app. Sponsored by First Presbyterian Church.
GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. The meals are partially funded by the Carolyn Knox Foundation.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 1 p.m. Thursdays through March 10, McGill Library on the Westminster College campus. Hosted by School of Education students who will share a book about animals and their habitats and lead a learning activity. Sessions will last one hour. Ages 4 to 6. Masks must be worn at all times inside the library. For more information, contact the library at (724) 946-6000.
LENTEN LUNCHES: noon Wednesdays March 2 through April 12, First United Brethren Church, 1900 Eastbrook Road. Those attending should bring a carry-in dish to share. Beverages and table service will be provided. Pastor Marc Stephenson will have a devotional time. (724) 654-9653.
FISH FRY: 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays, March 4 through April 15, Mahoning Township Volunteer Fire Department. Dine-in and takeout available. Meals and sandwiches served. For more information, call (724) 730-5412.
FEBRUARY
BE MINE WINE TRAIL: 3 to 10 p.m. Feb. 18, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Feb. 19, Nova Destinations, 1474 Route 208, New Wilmington. Ticket includes a flight and food pairing at each location (Nova Cellars Winery, Brew 32 Craft Brewery, Knockin’ Noggin, Scallywag Distilling and Fractured Grape Wine Cellars). Specialty themed drinks at each location, as well as a version of the Newlywed Game.
“MOVE OVER MRS. MARKHAM”: Feb. 18, 19, 20, 24, 25, 26 and 27, New Castle Playhouse Annex Theater, 202 E. Long Ave. 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. newcastleplayhouse.org or (724) 654-3437.
MOVING WALL PROJECT: meeting for those interested in volunteering for August’s visit of the Vietnam War Memorial Moving Wall sponsored by the American Legion Post 157, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 22, Ellwood City Area Historical Society, 310 5th St.
WINTER TREE I.D.: 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 23, Five Points Group Tenting Area, North Shore, Moraine State Park. Join DCNR staff for a guided walk through the trails of Five Points visiting a variety of trees and using forestry techniques and tools. Dress for the weather, snow or shine (severe weather cancels event) and bring a drink or snack and a desire to learn. All ages welcome, family friendly. Reservations required, call the park office (724) 368-8811.
MARCH
ASH WEDNESDAY FISH FRY: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 2, St. Vincent de Paul Church, 1 Lucymont Drive. Call (724) 652-5538 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Fridays to place orders for take-out. Walk-ins welcome. Baked or fried fish sandwiches, baked fish, fried fish, shrimp dinners. Also available: pasta e fagioli, $6 a quart, haluski, $8 a quart. www.hsplc.org
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BUCKWHEAT PANCAKE AND SAUSAGE DAY: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 5, Volant Volunteer Fire Company. Adults, $10; children ages 6-12, $6; children 5 and under, free. Wheelchair access available. Regular pancakes also served. For more information, email volantvfc@gmail.com or visit the Facebook page.
PROJECT LEARNING TREE EDUCATOR WORKSHOP: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 5, State Parks Region 2 Office, 195 Park Road, Prospect. Project Learning Tree is an award-winning environmental education program designed for educators working with students from pre-K to eighth grade. This workshop is open to all educators, from formal teachers to naturalists, scout leaders and others. Earn 6.5 Act 48 hours between completing at-home activities before the workshop and while experiencing hands-on activities near the shore of Lake Arthur. Participants explore and receive the PreK-8 Environmental Education Activity Guide. Dress for the outdoors. Registration is required. Cost: $20. For more information or to register, contact Moraine State Park at morainesp@pa.gov or (724) 368-8811.
LENTEN FISH FRY: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 4, 11, 18, 25, April 1 and 8, St. Vincent de Paul Church, 1 Lucymont Drive. No fish fry on Good Friday. Call (724) 652-5538 Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. to place orders for take-out. Walk-ins welcome. Baked or fried fish sandwiches, baked fish, fried fish, shrimp dinners. Also available: Pasta e Fagioli, $6 a quart, haluski $8 a quart. www.hsplc.org
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH BREAKFAST: 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 6, Holy Spirit Parish Center, 117 N. Beaver St. Adults, $10; children, $5; 2 years and under, free. Bacon, sausage, eggs, pancakes, French toast, juices, milk, coffee and tea. www.hsplc.org
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH LENTEN LUNCH: Noon to 1 p.m. March 9, Holy Spirit Parish Center, 117 N. Beaver St. Guest speaker Fr. Rick Thompson. $6 per person at the door, exact change appreciated. To register by phone, call Cathy Frank at (724) 654-9371, ext. 1, or Bonnie Williams at (724) 698-7453. www.hsplc.org
