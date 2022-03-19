MARCH
SOUP SALE: 10 a.m. to noon March 19, Shenango Presbyterian Church, 3144 Wilmington Road. Chicken noodle, chili, stuffed pepper, vegetable beef. $6 a quart. Social distancing and masks required.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. March 19, Wampum American Legion, 436 Beaver St. Adults, $10; children 5 and under, $5. Menu includes scrambled eggs; home fries; french toast; sausage, biscuits and gravy; bacon; toast; coffee, tea and orange juice. Sponsored by American Legion Post 749.
MOVING WALL: meeting for those interested in helping with the Moving Wall Project of The American Legion Post 157, 6:30 p.m. March 22, Ellwood City Area Historical Society, 310 Fifth St. Contact post157ec@gmail.com if unable to attend or with questions.
PRAYER SHAWL MINISTRY: 12:30 p.m. March 23, organizational meeting to discuss plans for new ministry, First Presbyterian Church 125 N. Jefferson St. Open to all faiths and knitters of all levels from beginner to expert.
HIRING EVENT: 1 to 4 p.m. March 25, PA CareerLink® Lawrence County, located in the Central Building at 101 S. Mercer St. Representatives from Anova Health Care System will be conducting open interviews for all positions. No appointment necessary. Free to attend. Potential candidates should dress for an interview and bring updated copies of their resume. For more information, contact the PA CareerLink Lawrence County at (724) 656-3165, or by email at cchamberlain@wcjp.org.
EGG DECORATING AND PALM CROSS MAKING CLASS: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 26, New Castle Public Library, 207 E. North St. Sponsored by the Polish Americans of Lawrence County. $10 per person. Reservations are limited. For reservations, contact Reggie Bridges at (724) 971-6384 by March 23. The Polish Americans are also accepting donations for the Ocalenie Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.