ONGOING
•DANCE: 6:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Firehall, 3712 Harlansburg Road (Route 108). Sponsored by the New Castle Country Music Association.
•KINGS KIDS AFTERSCHOOL PROGRAM: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Grace United Methodist Ministry, Croton location. Children K-6 and a program for seventh through 12th grades. Fun, fellowship, crafts, Bible stories and food. Special events include game nights, movie nights and field trips. For more information, call Sally at (724) 730-6688.
•COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Lunch available for purchase. One chapter a week in the Gospel of John. Bring Bible or phone with a Bible app. Sponsored by First Presbyterian Church.
•GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St.
NOVEMBER
•CRAFT FAIR: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 6, Life Changing Ministries, 2929 Mercer Road. Vendors wanting to have a table must make reservations by calling Lib Parry at (724) 652-0215.
•SPAGHETTI DINNER: 4:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 6, Northminster Church, 2434 Wilmington Road. $9 for adults; children under 12, free. Take-outs are available.
•VETERANS DAY PARADE: 11 a.m. Nov. 6, downtown New Castle.
•LAWRENCE COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY VIRTUAL PROGRAM: "The Health of Lawrence County Immigrants," 7 p.m. Nov. 11. Presented by Westminster College intern Ryan Armstrong in collaboration with Pleasant Hills Historians. Zoom link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6833596633. Facebook Live link facebook.com/lawrencechs.
•MARINE CORPS RECOGNITION: hosted by the Castle Area Marine Corps League Detachment 788 and featuring the traditional cutting of the birthday cake, 7 p.m. Nov. 11, American Legion Post 343, 134 N. Jefferson St., New Castle. Open to all past, present and future Marines and their guests. Casual attire. Free, but reservations are preferred. For more information and to make a reservation, call (724) 944-7770.
•SOUP AND SOUL DINNER: 5:30 p.m. Nov. 11, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. Dinner followed by service led by the Ebenezer Church of God in Christ Praise Team.
•TIPSEY TURKEY WINE TRAIL AND SCAVENGER HUNT: 3 to 10 p.m. Nov. 12, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Nov. 13, Nova Destinations, 1474 State Route 208, New Wilmington. Ticket includes a flight and food pairing at each location. Specialty themed drinks at each location exclusive to trail-goers. There will also be a scavenger hunt to find 12 turkeys hidden all over Nova Destinations property.
•HARVEST BLESSING CRAFT SHOW: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 13, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. Lunch available.
•LOCAL AUTHOR CELEBRATION: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 13, New Castle Public Library, 207 E. North St. Fifteen local authors selling and signing their books. Also, a free book exchange. Bring a book and take home a book.
•BRIAR BROOK BARN MONTHLY BARN SALE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 13 and 14, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Women's clothing, metal sign maker, handmade soaps, farmhouse signs, antiques, vintage items, refurbished furniture, home decor. Amish doughnuts available Nov. 13. Food and coffee vendor both days.
•PUMPKIN ROLL SALE: Shenango Presbyterian Church, 3144 Wilmington Road. Call the church at (724) 654-2322 to leave an order. $11 for a whole roll, $6 for a half roll. All rolls are fresh baked and frozen. Last day to order is Nov. 15. Pick-up will be 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 13 and Nov. 20.
•LAWRENCE COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY VIRTUAL PROGRAM: "The North Hill Historic District," 7 p.m. Nov. 18. Presented by Westminster College intern Sara Small in collaboration with Pleasant Hills Historians. Zoom link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6833596633. Facebook Live link facebook.com/lawrencechs.
•AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE: 1:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 19, Hutchison Center, Pearson Park. To register, visit www.redcrossblood.org/give.html.
•TIPSEY TURKEY WINE TRAIL AND SCAVENGER HUNT: 3 to 10 p.m. Nov. 19, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Nov. 20, Nova Destinations, 1474 State Route 208, New Wilmington. Ticket includes a flight and food pairing at each location. Specialty themed drinks at each location exclusive to trail-goers. There will also be a scavenger hunt to find 12 turkeys hidden all over Nova Destinations property.
•WINTER MARKET AT NAGELHAVEN: 3 to 8 p.m. Nov. 19, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 20, Nagelhaven, 4547 State Route 18, New Wilmington. All-indoors venue with various local crafters/vendors, providing an array of everyday and seasonal products.
•CHAPEL VALLEY ESTATE CHRISTMAS MARKET AND OPEN HOUSE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 20 and 21, Chapel Valley Estate B&B, 297 Chapel Drive, Ellwood City. Tour the building and shop a variety of local artisans. Free admission, but timed tickets are required as a COVID-19 safety measure. (724) 650-7978.
•HOMETOWN HOLIDAY PARADE AND LIGHT UP NIGHT: 2 p.m. Nov. 20, downtown New Castle. Pop-up festival and food trucks at 2 p.m., parade at 3 p.m., lighting of Christmas tree and fireworks after dark.
•HOYT HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 21, Arts & Education at the Hoyt, 124 E. Leasure Ave. Tour the buildings, explore the exhibition, make some holiday crafts and visit with Santa. Free admission.
•FREE THANKSGIVING DINNER: 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 25, Clinton United Methodist Church, 1147 Old Route 18, Wampum. Curbside pickup and delivery available. Taking orders until Nov. 23 at (724) 657-4328.
•TIPSEY TURKEY WINE TRAIL AND SCAVENGER HUNT: 3 to 10 p.m. Nov. 26, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Nov. 27, Nova Destinations, 1474 State Route 208, New Wilmington. Ticket includes a flight and food pairing at each location. Specialty themed drinks at each location exclusive to trail-goers. There will also be a scavenger hunt to find 12 turkeys hidden all over Nova Destinations property.
DECEMBER
•HOLLY JOLLY WINE TRAIL: 3 to 10 p.m. Dec. 3, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 4, Nova Destinations, 1474 State Route 208, New Wilmington. Ticket includes a flight and food pairing at each location (Nova Cellars Winery, Brew 32 Craft Brewery, Knockin' Noggin & Scallywag Distilling). Specialty themed drinks at each location exclusive to trail-goers. Other gifts and prizes for trail goers from Santa.
•MIDTOWN MEN CONCERT: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College, New Wilmington. Celebrity Series concert reunites stars from the Broadway musical "Jersey Boys" performing their Holiday Hits Show. (724) 946-7354.
•WAMPUM AREA CHRISTMAS PARADE: 1 p.m. Dec. 4 in Wampum. Sponsored by the Wampum American Legion Post 749, Wampum Lion's Club, Wampum Area Women's Club and the Wampum Area Business Association. Anyone interested in participating should contact Leslie Hardy at (724) 614-3642 or leslie8450@gmail.com or Donna Kuiken at (724) 535-8353 or dkuiken@zoominternet.net. All participants must be registered by Nov. 20.
•HOLLY JOLLY WINE TRAIL: 3 to 10 p.m. Dec. 10, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 11, Nova Destinations, 1474 State Route 208, New Wilmington. Ticket includes a flight and food pairing at each location (Nova Cellars Winery, Brew 32 Craft Brewery, Knockin' Noggin & Scallywag Distilling). Specialty themed drinks at each location exclusive to trail-goers. Other gifts and prizes for trail goers from Santa.
•BRIAR BROOK BARN MONTHLY BARN SALE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 11 and 12, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Women's clothing, metal sign maker, handmade soaps, farmhouse signs, antiques, vintage items, refurbished furniture, home decor. Amish doughnuts available Dec. 11. Food and coffee vendor both days.
•HOLLY JOLLY WINE TRAIL: 3 to 10 p.m. Dec. 17, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 18, Nova Destinations, 1474 State Route 208, New Wilmington. Ticket includes a flight and food pairing at each location (Nova Cellars Winery, Brew 32 Craft Brewery, Knockin' Noggin & Scallywag Distilling). Specialty themed drinks at each location exclusive to trail-goers. Other gifts and prizes for trail goers from Santa.
