ONGOING
DANCE: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Firehall, 3712 Harlansburg Road (Route 108). Sponsored by the New Castle Country Music Association.
KINGS KIDS AFTERSCHOOL PROGRAM: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Grace United Methodist Ministry, Croton location. Children K-6 and a program for seventh through 12th grades. Fun, fellowship, crafts, Bible stories and food. Special events include game nights, movie nights and field trips. For more information, call Sally at (724) 730-6688.
COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Lunch available for purchase. One chapter a week in the Gospel of John. Bring Bible or phone with a Bible app. Sponsored by First Presbyterian Church.
GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St.
JANUARY
GROUND HOG HIKE: 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 29, Pleasant Valley Picnic Area, South Shore, Moraine State Park. Hike is approximately two miles, but weather and preferences may determine the distance (easy to moderate hiking terrain). Wear sturdy footwear, dress for the weather (severe weather cancels event) and bring your own water and trail snacks.
WINTER WINE & BREW FEST: 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 29, Sons of Italy, 808 Lawrence Ave., Ellwood City. $25 advance, $30 at the door. Catered event, cash bar. Proceeds benefit Ellwood City Revitalization.
NEW CASTLE BRIDAL FAIR: Noon to 5 p.m. Jan. 30. Scottish Rite Cathedral, 110 E. Lincoln Ave. Wedding ideas, products and services, plus continuous fashion shows and prizes. $10.
FEBRUARY
WINTERFEST 2022: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 5, McDanel’s Launch, North Shore, Moraine State Park. Free family friendly, outdoor event. For more information, contact the Moraine Preservation Fund at owlet@morainepreservationfund.org.
SPAGHETTI DINNER: 3 to 7 p.m. Feb. 5, New Wilmington Presbyterian Church, 229 Market St., New Wilmington. Includes spaghetti, meatballs, salad, dessert and beverages. Adults, $10; children ages 3 to 12, $5; and under 3, free. Tickets available at the door. Take outs available. Benefits New Wilmington Scout Troop 733.
SOUP SALE: 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 11 and 12, Shenango Presbyterian Church, 3144 Wilmington Road. Chicken noodle, chili, stuffed pepper, vegetable beef. $6 quart. Call church office ay (724) 654-2322 anytime between now and Feb. 7 to leave an order. Social distancing and masks required at pick-up.
BE MINE WINE TRAIL: 3 to 10 p.m. Feb. 11, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Feb. 12, Nova Destinations, 1474 Route 208, New Wilmington. Ticket includes a flight and food pairing at each location (Nova Cellars Winery, Brew 32 Craft Brewery, Knockin’ Noggin, Scallywag Distilling and Fractured Grape Wine Cellars). Specialty themed drinks at each location, as well as a version of the Newlywed Game.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 10 a.m. Feb. 12, Savannah United Methodist Church, 84 Savannah Gardner Road. Adults, $8; children ages 4 to 10, $5; ages 3 and under, free.
LOVE SONGS WITH ALLYSON R. HOOD: 7 p.m. Feb. 12, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. $50 per couple for bottle of wine from VentiSei Winery, cheese platter, custom-made, chocolate-dipped strawberries by Hope’s Majesty and two tickets for for the performance. Single general admission tickets are $10 with option to purchase food and drink separately.
BE MINE WINE TRAIL: 3 to 10 p.m. Feb. 18, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Feb. 19, Nova Destinations, 1474 Route 208, New Wilmington. Ticket includes a flight and food pairing at each location (Nova Cellars Winery, Brew 32 Craft Brewery, Knockin’ Noggin;, Scallywag Distilling and Fractured Grape Wine Cellars). Specialty themed drinks at each location, as well as a version of the Newlywed Game.
MARCH
KEGS & EGGS: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 12, Hop Asylum Brewing, 138 S. Market St., New Wilmington. Music, Irish food dishes, green beer and more. Speciality food items include Hangover Fries and Irish Fries, as well as Green Eggs and Ham Lager. No tickets required.
WESTMINSTER CELEBRITY SERIES CONCERT: “Straight No Chaser: Back in the High Life,” 7:30 p.m. March 26, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College, New Wilmington. Male a cappella group with more than 2 million albums sold worldwide. (724) 946-7354.
WESTMINSTER CELEBRITY SERIES FOR KIDS: “Mutts Gone Nuts,” 6:30 p.m. March 31, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College, New Wilmington. Family friendly comedy dog spectacular. (724) 946-7354.
