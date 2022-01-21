ONGOING
DANCE: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Firehall, 3712 Harlansburg Road (Route 108). Sponsored by the New Castle Country Music Association.
KINGS KIDS AFTERSCHOOL PROGRAM: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Grace United Methodist Ministry, Croton location. Children K-6 and a program for seventh through 12th grades. Fun, fellowship, crafts, Bible stories and food. Special events include game nights, movie nights and field trips. For more information, call Sally at (724) 730-6688.
COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Lunch available for purchase. One chapter a week in the Gospel of John. Bring Bible or phone with a Bible app. Sponsored by First Presbyterian Church.
GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St.
JANUARY
PEARSON PARK DISPLAY OF LIGHTS: 5 p.m. to midnight Jan. 21.
GROUND HOG HIKE: 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 29, Pleasant Valley Picnic Area, South Shore, Moraine State Park. Hike is approximately two miles, but weather and preferences may determine the distance (easy to moderate hiking terrain). Wear sturdy footwear, dress for the weather (severe weather cancels event) and bring your own water and trail snacks.
FEBRUARY
WINTERFEST 2022: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 5, McDanel’s Launch, North Shore, Moraine State Park. Free family friendly, outdoor event. For more information, contact the Moraine Preservation Fund at owlet@morainepreservationfund.org.
SPAGHETTI DINNER: 3 to 7 p.m. Feb. 5, New Wilmington Presbyterian Church, 229 Market St., New Wilmington. Includes spaghetti, meatballs, salad, dessert and beverages. Adults, $10; children ages 3 to 12, $5; and under 3, free. Tickets available at the door. Take outs available. Benefits New Wilmington Scout Troop 733.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 10 a.m. Feb. 12, Savannah United Methodist Church, 84 Savannah Gardner Road. Adults, $8; children ages 4 to 10, $5; ages 3 and under, free.
