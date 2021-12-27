ONGOING
DANCE: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Firehall, 3712 Harlansburg Road (Route 108). Sponsored by the New Castle Country Music Association.
KINGS KIDS AFTERSCHOOL PROGRAM: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Grace United Methodist Ministry, Croton location. Children K-6 and a program for seventh through 12th grades. Fun, fellowship, crafts, Bible stories and food. Special events include game nights, movie nights and field trips. For more information, call Sally at (724) 730-6688.
COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Lunch available for purchase. One chapter a week in the Gospel of John. Bring Bible or phone with a Bible app. Sponsored by First Presbyterian Church.
GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St.
DECEMBER
ELLWOOD CITY CHRISTMAS IN THE PARK: 6 to 9 p.m. nightly through Dec. 27, Ewing Park, Ellwood City.
CASCADE OF LIGHTS: 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 27-31, Cascade Park. Drive through the park and see the twinkling lights. Cost: $5 per car.
PEARSON PARK DISPLAY OF LIGHTS: 5 p.m. to midnight, now through Jan. 21.
HIRING EVENT: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 28, PA CareerLink® Lawrence County, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101. Wilmington Road KFC/Taco Bell will be conducting open interviews for team members, shift supervisors, and assistant manager. No appointment necessary. Bring a resume and dress for an interview. For more information, call (724) 656-3165.
NORTH COUNTRY TRAIL WINTER WARM-UP HIKE: 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 28, Darlington Trailhead, 3403 Old Darlington Road, Darlington. Four-mile hike followed by socializing over hot beverages and snacks. Hikers will meet at the Darlington Trailhead, and be shuttled to Hodgson Road, then hike back to Darlington for a hot cocoa bar and pastries, cookies and other snacks. Dress in layers for the weather and wear appropriate footwear for traction. (724) 622-8597.
JANUARY
SOUP SALE: 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 7-8, Shenango Presbyterian Church, 3144 Wilmington Road. Chicken noodle, chili, stuffed pepper, vegetable beef. $6 quart. Call church office anytime between now and Jan. 3 at (724) 654-2322 to leave an order. Social distancing and masks required at pick-up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.