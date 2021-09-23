ONGOING
GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St.
KINGS KIDS AFTERSCHOOL PROGRAM: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Grace United Methodist Ministry, Croton location. Children K-6 and a program for seventh through 12th grades. Fun, fellowship, crafts, Bible stories and food. Special events include game nights, movie nights and field trips. For more information, call Sally at (724) 730-6688.
THE CHOSEN, SEASON 2: 8 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 8, Grace Bible Church, 1450 Old Princeton Road. Two episodes a week for four weeks. Indoors or outdoors, depending on weather. Free water and popcorn.
COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Lunch available for purchase. One chapter a week in the Gospel of John. Bring Bible or phone with a Bible app. Sponsored by First Presbyterian Church.
FEARSCAPES HAUNTED ATTRACTION: 7 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in October, 1503 Brentwood Ave., Ellwood City. $15. fearscapeshaunt.com or facebook.com/FearscapesHaunt.
SEPTEMBER
HILL STOMP COUNTRY MUSIC CONCERT: Sept. 25, on the lawn of Arts & Education at the Hoyt, 124 E. Leasure Ave. (724) 652-2882. Gates open at 3 p.m. Music by Michael Christopher and Kelly Jeanne along with beer and food trucks including Cowboy Concessions and Truckin’ Triangles. Tickets are $35 by reservation only and are available at hoytartcenter.org/HillStomp.
JD EICHER BAND CONCERT: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 25, New Wilmington Borough Park Amphitheater, New Wilmington. Live music, Dinner Bell Farm food truck.
COMEDY AT THE CONFLUENCE: 7:30 p.m. Sept 25, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Headline John Evans from NBC “Last Comic Standing,” featuring JC Coccoli from Comedy Central and hosted by David Kaye of Dry Bar Comedy. $25, must be 21 and over. Advance ticket sales only. Call (724) 698-7604 or visit SlapStickProductions.com.
WOOFSTOCK: Noon to 6 p.m. Sept. 25, Cascade Park. Fall festival sponsored by the Lawrence County Humane Society. Basket raffle, carnival games and food, bake sale, face painting. Dogs attending must be dog-friendly and people-friendly, must be on a leash, have rabies vaccine and a license. Free admission.
WITCHES NIGHT OUT: Dusk, Sept. 25, Volant Village Shops, Main Street, Volant. Food, music, costume, dance and cackle contests, bonfire, witches parade.
ELLWOOD CITY FALL FEST AND CAR CRUISE: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 25, Lawrence Avenue, Ellwood City. Classic cars, food, vendors, family and kids activities, live entertainment.
DOG SHOW: Sept. 25 and 26, Lawrence County Fairgrounds, Route 108. Sponsored by the Butler County Kennel Club. Parking, $5 per car per day.
MCCONNELLS MILL HERITAGE FESTIVAL: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 25, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 26, McConnells Mill State Park, 1761 McConnells Mill Road, Portersville. Tour the mill, watch at Civil War re-enactment, listen to live music and see arts and crafts demonstrations. Free.
30TH ANNUAL LAWRENCE COUNTY POLISH DAY: 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 26, Cascade Park. Traditional ethnic food from Krakus Deli, music by Lenny Gomulka and Chicago Push. Adults $15, children 16 and under free.
MUSIC CLUB PERFORMANCE: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2434 Wilmington Road. Local instrumentalists and vocalists perform. Free. (724) 652-8969.
•CONCERT: featuring the Ollis Family, 7 p.m. Sept. 30 at Gardner Chapel Keys to the Kingdom Church, 2809 Forest Ave. A freewill offering will be taken.
OCTOBER
•WOMEN’S CONFERENCE: “The Price of the Perfect Perfume,” featuring Laura Ollis, begins at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 1 at Gardner Chapel Keys to the Kingdom Church, 2809 Forest Ave. On Oct. 2, events begin with coffee and doughnuts at 8:30 a.m. followed by the conference at 9 a.m. and lunch at 12:30 p.m. Cost is $30 for both days. (724) 971-7550.
•”FOOLS”: performances of the Neil Simon comedy, Oct. 1-3 and 7-10, New Castle Playhouse, 202 E. Long Ave. All audience members must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test taken within 72 hours of the performance. Masks required. Advance tickets only. To purchase, visit newcastleplayhouse.org or call (724) 654-3437 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
•FLEA MARKET: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 2, Grace United Methodist Ministries, 910 Croton Ave. Take-out lunch available. CDC guidelines followed.
•THREE ACRES HOMESTEAD FALL OPEN HOUSE: 9 a.m to 5 p.m. Oct. 2, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 3, Three Acres Homestead, 323 Firehall Road. Mums, pumpkins, fall decorations, food, activities for children.
•MEDICARE 101 PRESENTATION: 3 p.m. Oct. 5, Challenges, Options in Aging, 2706 Mercer Road. Learn about changes to Medicare for 2022, Medicare options that fit your lifestyle and financial situation, programs that help cover some Medicare costs, and talk with a Medicare counselor. (724) 658-3729.
•BRIAR BROOK BARN SALE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 9 and 10, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Vendors include a women’s clothing boutique, metal sign maker, handmade soaps, farmhouse signs, antiques, vintage items, refurbished furniture, home decor. Amish doughnuts Oct. 9, food and coffee vendor both days.
•HALLOWINE TRAIL: 3 to 10 p.m. Oct. 15, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 16, Nova Cellars Winery, Brew 32 Craft Brewery, Knockin’ Noggin,’ & Scallywag Distilling. Each ticket includes a flight and food pair at each location. There also will be specialty themed drinks and a daily costume contest with prizes.
•PIG & PIE FALL FUN FEST AND DINNER: 5 p.m. Oct. 16, First United Brethren Church, 1900 Eastbrook Road. Dinner: BBQ pulled pork, baked potato, vegetable, cole slaw, applesauce, dessert. Adults, $10; kids 5-12, $5; under 5, free. Also a fresh sausage sale, gift/craft auction and pie auction. Proceeds benefit missions. To make a reservation, call (724) 654-9653. Leave a message if no answer.
•HALLOWINE TRAIL: 3 to 10 p.m. Oct. 22, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 23, Nova Cellars Winery, Brew 32 Craft Brewery, Knockin’ Noggin,’ & Scallywag Distilling. Each ticket includes a flight and food pair at each location. There also will be specialty themed drinks and a daily costume contest with prizes.
•TRUNK OR TREAT: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 22, Life Changing Ministries, 2929 Mercer Road.
•HALLOWINE TRAIL: 3 to 10 p.m. Oct. 29, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 30 Nova Cellars Winery, Brew 32 Craft Brewery, Knockin’ Noggin,’ & Scallywag Distilling. Each ticket includes a flight and food pair at each location. There also will be specialty themed drinks and a daily costume contest with prizes.
NOVEMBER
•CRAFT FAIR: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 6, Life Changing Ministries, 2929 Mercer Road. Vendors wanting to have a table must make reservations by calling Lib Parry at (724) 652-0215.
