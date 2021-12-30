ONGOING
DANCE: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Firehall, 3712 Harlansburg Road (Route 108). Sponsored by the New Castle Country Music Association.
COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Lunch available for purchase. One chapter a week in the Gospel of John. Bring Bible or phone with a Bible app. Sponsored by First Presbyterian Church.
GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St.
DECEMBER
CASCADE OF LIGHTS: 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 30-31, Cascade Park. Drive through the park and see the twinkling lights. $5 per car.
PEARSON PARK DISPLAY OF LIGHTS: 5 p.m. to midnight, now through Jan. 21.
JANUARY
SOUP SALE: 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 7-8, Shenango Presbyterian Church, 3144 Wilmington Road. Chicken noodle, chili, stuffed pepper, vegetable beef. $6 quart. Call church office anytime between now and Jan. 3 at (724) 654-2322 to leave an order. Social distancing and masks required at pick-up.
