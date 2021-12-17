ONGOING
DANCE: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Firehall, 3712 Harlansburg Road (Route 108). Sponsored by the New Castle Country Music Association.
KINGS KIDS AFTERSCHOOL PROGRAM: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Grace United Methodist Ministry, Croton location. Children K-6 and a program for seventh through 12th grades. Fun, fellowship, crafts, Bible stories and food. Special events include game nights, movie nights and field trips. For more information, call Sally at (724) 730-6688.
COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Lunch available for purchase. One chapter a week in the Gospel of John. Bring Bible or phone with a Bible app. Sponsored by First Presbyterian Church.
GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St.
DECEMBER
ELLWOOD CITY CHRISTMAS IN THE PARK: 6 to 9 p.m. nightly through Dec. 27, Ewing Park, Ellwood City.
CASCADE OF LIGHTS: 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 17-23 and Dec. 26-31, Cascade Park. Drive through the park and see the twinkling lights. Cost: $5 per car. Santa will be in the park Dec. 18 and Dec. 23.
PEARSON PARK DISPLAY OF LIGHTS: 5 p.m. to midnight, now through Jan. 21.
“ELF – THE MUSICAL”: Dec. 17-19, New Castle Playhouse, 202 E. Long Ave. For tickets, visit newcastleplayhouse.org. Adults must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test taken within 72 hours of the performance. Children 12 and under are required to wear masks, and masks are required for all patrons when “bodies are in motion” in common areas of the theater.
HOLLY JOLLY WINE TRAIL: 3 to 10 p.m. Dec. 17, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 18, Nova Destinations, 1474 State Route 208, New Wilmington. Ticket includes a flight and food pairing at each location (Nova Cellars Winery, Brew 32 Craft Brewery, Knockin’ Noggin & Scallywag Distilling). Specialty themed drinks at each location exclusive to trail-goers. Other gifts and prizes for trail goers from Santa.
•DOG AND CAT FOOD GIVEAWAY: noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 18, Cascade Park parking lot. Free. Sponsored by the Lawrence County Animal Relief Fund and Reed’s Services.
HIRING EVENT: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 20, PA CareerLink® Lawrence County, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101. Alleghenies Unlimited Care Providers will be conducting open interviews. No appointment necessary; walk-ins welcome. Bring your resume and dress for an interview. For more information, call the PA CareerLink at (724) 656-3165.
