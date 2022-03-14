ONGOING
DANCE: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Firehall, 3712 Harlansburg Road (Route 108). Sponsored by the New Castle Country Music Association.
KINGS KIDS AFTERSCHOOL PROGRAM: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Grace United Methodist Ministry, Croton location. Children K-6 and a program for seventh through 12th grades. Fun, fellowship, crafts, Bible stories and food. Special events include game nights, movie nights and field trips. For more information, call Sally at (724) 730-6688.
COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Lunch available for purchase. One chapter a week in the Gospel of John. Bring Bible or phone with a Bible app. Sponsored by First Presbyterian Church.
GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. The meals are partially funded by the Carolyn Knox Foundation.
MARCH
LENTEN LUNCHES: noon Wednesdays through April 12, First United Brethren Church, 1900 Eastbrook Road. Those attending should bring a carry-in dish to share. Beverages and table service will be provided. Pastor Marc Stephenson will have a devotional time. (724) 654-9653.
FISH FRY: 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday during Lent, Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1820 E. Washington St. Sponsored by the VFW Auxiliary. Fish sandwich, $10; fish dinner with one side, $11; fish dinner with two sides, $11. Fish can be substituted for shrimp. Also available is a five-piece order. To-go orders available by calling (724) 658-8257.•LENTEN FISH FRY: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 18, 25, April 1 and 8, St. Vincent de Paul Church, 1 Lucymont Drive. No fish fry on Good Friday. Call (724) 652-5538 Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. to place orders for take-out. Walk-ins welcome. Baked or fried fish sandwiches, baked fish, fried fish, shrimp dinners. Also available: pasta e fagioli, $6 a quart; haluski, $8 a quart. See www.hsplc.org for full details.
LENTEN FISH FRY LUNCH TAKE-OUT: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 18, 25 and April 1 and 8, St. James Church, 4019 Route 422, Pulaski. No fish fry on Good Friday. Call (724) 652-3498 between 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Fridays to order. Delivery available for orders of 10 or more. Fish sandwich, french fries, coleslaw, cookies, all for $10. Also available: pasta e fagioli, $6 a quart; and haluski, $8 a quart. See www.hsplc.org for full details.
FISH FRY: 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays through April 15, Mahoning Township Volunteer Fire Department. Dine-in and takeout available. Meals and sandwiches served. For more information, call (724) 667-8431.
FISH FRY: 11 am. Fridays through April 8, New Jerusalem Church, 1701 Moravia Street. (624) 656-6833.
HIRING EVENT: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 14, PA CareerLink® Lawrence County, located in the Central Building at 101 S. Mercer St. Representatives from Silgan Closures will be conducting open interviews for all positions. The event is free, and no appointment is necessary. Potential candidates should dress for an interview and bring updated copies of their resumes. For more information, contact the PA CareerLink Lawrence County at (724) 656-3165, or by email at cchamberlain@wcjp.org.
SOUP SALE: 10 a.m. to noon, March 18 and 19, Shenango Presbyterian Church, 3144 Wilmington Road. Chicken noodle, chili, stuffed pepper, vegetable beef. $6 a quart. Call the church office anytime between now and March 14 at (724) 654-2322 to leave an order. Social distancing and masks are required at pick-up.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT-BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. March 19, Wampum American Legion, 436 Beaver St., Wampum. Adults, $10; children 5 and under, $5. Menu includes scrambled eggs; home fries; french toast; sausage, biscuits and gravy; bacon; toast; coffee, tea and orange juice. Sponsored by American Legion Post 749.
MOVING WALL: meeting for those interested in helping with the Moving Wall Project of The American Legion Post 157, 6:30 p.m. March 22, Ellwood City Area Historical Society, 310 Fifth St. Contact post157ec@gmail.com if unable to attend or with questions.
PRAYER SHAWL MINISTRY: 12:30 p.m. March 23, organizational meeting to discuss plans for new ministry, First Presbyterian Church 125 N. Jefferson St. Open to all faiths and knitters of all levels from beginner to expert.
HIRING EVENT: 1 to 4 p.m. March 25, PA CareerLink® Lawrence County, located in the Central Building at 101 S. Mercer St. Representatives from Anova Health Care System will be conducting open interviews for all positions. No appointment necessary. Free to attend. Potential candidates should dress for an interview and bring updated copies of their resume. For more information, contact the PA CareerLink Lawrence County at (724) 656-3165, or by email at cchamberlain@wcjp.org.
EGG DECORATING AND PALM CROSS MAKING CLASS: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 26, New Castle Public Library, 207 E. North St. Sponsored by the Polish Americans of Lawrence County. $10 per person. Reservations are limited. For reservations, contact Reggie Bridges at (724) 971-6384 by March 23. The Polish Americans are also accepting donations for the Ocalenie Foundation, which helps refugees, immigrants and repatriates build new lives in Poland.
WESTMINSTER CELEBRITY SERIES CONCERT: Straight No Chaser, “Back in the High Life,” 7:30 p.m. March 26, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College, New Wilmington. Male a cappella group with more than 2 million albums sold worldwide. (724) 946-7354.
THE TAMBURITZANS: 3 p.m. March 27, Lincoln High School, 501 Crescent Ave., Ellwood City. Adult reserved tickets $30 in advance, $30 at the door. Students $15. Tickets available online at Ellwoodtams.eventbrite.com or from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 12 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 18 at the Ellwood City Library. For more information, call (412) 974-6465.
MUSIC CLUB PERFORMANCE: 7:30 p.m. March 29, Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2434 Wilmington Road. Local instrumentalists and vocalists perform. Free and open to the public. (724) 652-8969.
BLOOD DRIVE: 1 to 6 p.m. March 31, First Alliance Church, 111 Mission Meade Drive. Eagle Scout project for Christian Golub of Neshannock Troop 743. Especially need are those with blood types O+, O-, A-, and B- to consider donating as Power Red donors. To register, call (800) 733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter FIRSTALLIANCENC.
WESTMINSTER CELEBRITY SERIES FOR KIDS: “Mutts Gone Nuts,” 6:30 p.m. March 31, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College, New Wilmington. Family friendly comedy dog spectacular. (724) 946-7354.
APRIL
PANCAKE AND SAUSAGE BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. April 9, Hutchison Community Center, Pearson Park. Adults, $8; children under 12, $15. Sponsored by the Neshannock Lions Club.
NEW BEAVER BOROUGH SPRING CLEAN-UP: April 23. Residents should have items to be picked up at curbside on the evening of April 22. Each home is limited to 300 pounds of trash. Magazines and newspapers must be tied securely. Items are not to exceed 5 feet in width. Items not eligible for pickup include computers, monitors, keyboards, mice, printers, construction materials (drywall, toilets, etc.), mattresses, box springs, day beds, refrigerators, stoves, microwaves, hazardous materials, TVs, cell phones, carpet and tires. Dried paint cans will be accepted.
MAY
•WORLD WAR II MEMORIAL REDEDICATION: 5 p.m. May 22, Eastbrook United Methodist Church, 2412 Eastbrook Road. Service to rededicate the World War II memorial for Hickory and Washington townships, which has been recently restored. Picnic to follow at 6 p.m. Information is being collected on the veterans listed on the memorial. Contact Bill McKee at (724) 730-8871 or Cheryl McKee at (724) 730-4900 to provide information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.