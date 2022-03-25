ONGOING
DANCE: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Firehall, 3712 Harlansburg Road (Route 108). Sponsored by the New Castle Country Music Association.
KINGS KIDS AFTERSCHOOL PROGRAM: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Grace United Methodist Ministry, Croton location. Children K-6 and a program for seventh through 12th grades. Fun, fellowship, crafts, Bible stories and food. Special events include game nights, movie nights and field trips. For more information, call Sally at (724) 730-6688.
COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Lunch available for purchase. One chapter a week in the Gospel of John. Bring Bible or phone with a Bible app. Sponsored by First Presbyterian Church.
GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. The meals are partially funded by the Carolyn Knox Foundation.
BRIAR BROOK BARN MONTHLY BARN SALE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the second full weekend of each month, beginning April 9 and 10, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Women’s clothing, metal sign maker, handmade soaps, farmhouse signs, antiques, vintage items, refurbished furniture, home decor. Expanded vendor area for 2022. Food and coffee vendors both days. The April food truck will be Cousins Maine Lobster from Pittsburgh.
MARCH
LENTEN LUNCHES: noon Wednesdays through April 12, First United Brethren Church, 1900 Eastbrook Road. Those attending should bring a carry-in dish to share. Beverages and table service will be provided. Pastor Marc Stephenson will have a devotional time. (724) 654-9653.
FISH FRY: 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Fridays, March 25, April 1, 8 and 15, American Legion Post 343, 134 N. Jefferson St. Dine-in or take-out. Cod dinner including choice of side, cole slaw, roll and dessert, $15. Fish sandwich with coleslaw, $10. A sides platter of zucchini fries, mac and cheese, green beans, baked potato or french fries and coleslaw, $12. Extra sides with a dinner are $3.50 each. Brownies, $1. Soft drinks, coffee and bottled water will be available. To phone in an order, call (724) 658-3990 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Fridays.
FISH FRY: 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday during Lent, Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1820 E. Washington St. Sponsored by the VFW Auxiliary. Fish sandwich, $10; fish dinner with one side, $11; fish dinner with two sides, $11. Fish can be substituted for shrimp. Also available is a five-piece order. To-go orders available by calling (724) 658-8257.
LENTEN FISH FRY: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 25, April 1 and 8, St. Vincent de Paul Church, 1 Lucymont Drive. No fish fry on Good Friday. Call (724) 652-5538 Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. to place orders for take-out. Walk-ins welcome. Baked or fried fish sandwiches, baked fish, fried fish, shrimp dinners. Also available: pasta e fagioli, $6 a quart; haluski, $8 a quart. See www.hsplc.org for full details.
LENTEN FISH FRY LUNCH TAKE-OUT: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 25 and April 1 and 8, St. James Church, 4019 Route 422, Pulaski. No fish fry on Good Friday. Call (724) 652-3498 between 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Fridays to order. Delivery available for orders of 10 or more. Fish sandwich, french fries, coleslaw, cookies, all for $10. Also available: pasta e fagioli, $6 a quart; and haluski, $8 a quart. See www.hsplc.org for full details.
FISH FRY: 11 am. Fridays through April 8, New Jerusalem Church, 1701 Moravia Street. (624) 656-6833.
FISH FRY: 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays through April 15, Mahoning Township Volunteer Fire Department. Dine-in and takeout available. Meals and sandwiches served. For more information, call (724) 667-8431.
HIRING EVENT: 1 to 4 p.m. March 25, PA CareerLink® Lawrence County, located in the Central Building at 101 S. Mercer St. Representatives from Anova Health Care System will be conducting open interviews for all positions. No appointment necessary. Free to attend. Potential candidates should dress for an interview and bring updated copies of their resume. For more information, contact the PA CareerLink Lawrence County at (724) 656-3165, or by email at cchamberlain@wcjp.org.
DRIVE-THROUGH FOOD DISTRIBUTION: 10 a.m. March 26, Cascade Galleria, 200 S. Jefferson St. Up to 1,500 families will receive boxes of milk, shelf-stable food and fresh produce. Line-up begins at the intersection of the Columbus Inner Belt and West Washington Street.
WESTMINSTER CELEBRITY SERIES CONCERT: Straight No Chaser, “Back in the High Life,” 7:30 p.m. March 26, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College, New Wilmington. Male a cappella group with more than 2 million albums sold worldwide. (724) 946-7354.
THE TAMBURITZANS: 3 p.m. March 27, Lincoln High School, 501 Crescent Ave., Ellwood City. Adult reserved tickets $30 in advance, $30 at the door. Students $15. Tickets available online at Ellwoodtams.eventbrite.com. For more information, call (412) 974-6465.
HIRING EVENT: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 28, PA CareerLink Lawrence County offices, Central Building, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101. Open interviews by Vallourec Star of Youngstown. No appointment necessary. Dress for an interview and take copies of your updated resume. For more information, call (724) 656-3165.
MUSIC CLUB PERFORMANCE: 7:30 p.m. March 29, Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2434 Wilmington Road. Local instrumentalists and vocalists perform. Free and open to the public. (724) 652-8969.
BLOOD DRIVE: 1 to 6 p.m. March 31, First Alliance Church, 111 Mission Meade Drive. Eagle Scout project for Christian Golub of Neshannock Troop 743. Especially need are those with blood types O+, O-, A-, and B- to consider donating as Power Red donors. To register, call (800) 733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter FIRSTALLIANCENC.
