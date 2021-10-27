ONGOING
DANCE: 6:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Firehall, 3712 Harlansburg Road (Route 108). Sponsored by the New Castle Country Music Association.
KINGS KIDS AFTERSCHOOL PROGRAM: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Grace United Methodist Ministry, Croton location. Children K-6 and a program for seventh through 12th grades. Fun, fellowship, crafts, Bible stories and food. Special events include game nights, movie nights and field trips. For more information, call Sally at (724) 730-6688.
COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Lunch available for purchase. One chapter a week in the Gospel of John. Bring Bible or phone with a Bible app. Sponsored by First Presbyterian Church.
FEARSCAPES HAUNTED ATTRACTION: 7 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in October, 1503 Brentwood Ave., Ellwood City. $15. fearscapeshaunt.com or facebook.com/FearscapesHaunt.
GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St.
OCTOBER
LAWRENCE COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY VIRTUAL PROGRAM: “The Trees of Cascade Park,” 7 p.m. Oct. 28. Presented by Westminster College intern Ethan Brady in collaboration with Pleasant Hills Historians. Zoom link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6833596633. Facebook Live link facebook.com/lawrencechs.
RUMMAGE SALE AND FLEA MARKET: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 30, Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2434 Wilmington Road. Sponsored by the Willing Workers Class. New this year, there will be two truckloads worth of craft supplies for sale along with holiday and silk items, clothing, books and jewelry. All proceeds go toward mission projects. Masks are required and COVID-19 protocols will be in place.
HALLOWINE TRAIL: 3 to 10 p.m. Oct. 29, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 30 Nova Cellars Winery, Brew 32 Craft Brewery, Knockin’ Noggin’ and Scallywag Distilling.
REFORMATION DAY PSALM SING: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 31, Rose Point Reformed Presbyterian Church, 1166 Church Alley, Slippery Rock Township. An evening of congregational singing from the Book of Psalms. Call (724) 924-9519 for more information.
YOUTH APPRECIATION DAY HONORING STEPHANIE GIBSON: 11 a.m. Oct. 31 at Bible Way Church of God in Christ, 125 N. Crawford Ave. Gibson is choir director, youth Sunday school teacher and youth coordinator at the church and the guidance counselor at New Castle High School. Special speaker will be Dr. Jacqueline Respress, former principal of New Castle High School. The service is open to the public.
NOVEMBER
LAWRENCE COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY VIRTUAL PROGRAM: “Artifacts from Quaker Falls,” 7 p.m. Nov. 4. Presented by Westminster College intern Logan Minch in collaboration with Pleasant Hills Historians. Zoom link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6833596633. Facebook Live link facebook.com/lawrencechs.
CRAFT FAIR: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 6, Life Changing Ministries, 2929 Mercer Road. Vendors wanting to have a table must make reservations by calling Lib Parry at (724) 652-0215.
SPAGHETTI DINNER: 4:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 6, Northminster Church, 2434 Wilmington Road. $9 for adults; children under 12, free. Take-outs are available.
LAWRENCE COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY VIRTUAL PROGRAM: “The Health of Lawrence County Immigrants,” 7 p.m. Nov. 11. Presented by Westminster College intern Ryan Armstrong in collaboration with Pleasant Hills Historians. Zoom link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6833596633. Facebook Live link facebook.com/lawrencechs.
MARINE CORPS RECOGNITION: hosted by the Castle Area Marine Corps League Detachment 788 and featuring the traditional cutting of the birthday cake, 7 p.m. Nov. 11, American Legion Post 343, 134 N. Jefferson St. Open to all past, present and future Marines and their guests. Casual attire. Free, but reservations are preferred. For more information and to make a reservation, call (724) 944-7770.
PUMPKIN ROLL SALE: Shenango Presbyterian Church, 3144 Wilmington Road. Call the church at (724) 654-2322 to leave an order. $11 for a whole roll, $6 for a half roll. All rolls are fresh baked and frozen. Last day to order is Nov. 15. Pick-up will be 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 13 and Nov. 20.
