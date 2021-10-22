ONGOING
•DANCE: 6:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Firehall, 3712 Harlansburg Road (Route 108). Sponsored by the New Castle Country Music Association.
•KINGS KIDS AFTERSCHOOL PROGRAM: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Grace United Methodist Ministry, Croton location. Children K-6 and a program for seventh through 12th grades. Fun, fellowship, crafts, Bible stories and food. Special events include game nights, movie nights and field trips. For more information, call Sally at (724) 730-6688.
•COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Lunch available for purchase. One chapter a week in the Gospel of John. Bring Bible or phone with a Bible app. Sponsored by First Presbyterian Church.
•FEARSCAPES HAUNTED ATTRACTION: 7 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in October, 1503 Brentwood Ave., Ellwood City. $15. fearscapeshaunt.com or facebook.com/FearscapesHaunt.
•GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St.
OCTOBER
•CLAYS FOR NATHAN: 9 a.m. Oct. 23, Lawrence County Sportsman’s Association, 3380 North Mill St., Wampum. Sporting clays fundraiser for 7-year-old Nathan Pelletier who is battling Langerhans cell hystiocytosis, a rare form of cancer. $75 registration fee includes 100 sporting clay targets, t-shirt and a Mexican-style lunch by Los Amigos. Shells not included. There will also be a station gun event, prizes, raffles and a 50/50. Event will be held rain or shine. To register, visit shootlcsa.com. For more information, email spccowher@gmail.com.
•SHOE GIVE-AWAY: "From Our Hearts to Your Soles," 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 23, St. Mary site, parish center.
•REUSE FEST: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 23, Westgate Plaza, West State Street. Sponsored by the Pennsylvania Resources Council. Drop-off event for gently used materials destined for reuse by numerous local nonprofit organizations. Materials accepted include: bedding/bath items, clothing, furniture, kitchen items, medical supplies, pet supplies, usable building materials and more. No televisions or computers accepted. All materials should be in car trunks or truck beds and will be unloaded by staff. www.prc.org/reuse or (412) 488-7490, ext. 7.
•MUSIC CLUB PERFORMANCE: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26, Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2434 Wilmington Road. Local instrumentalists and vocalists perform. Free and open to the public.
•LAWRENCE COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY VIRTUAL PROGRAM: "The Trees of Cascade Park," 7 p.m. Oct. 28. Presented by Westminster College intern Ethan Brady in collaboration with Pleasant Hills Historians. Zoom link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6833596633. Facebook Live link facebook.com/lawrencechs.
•RUMMAGE SALE AND FLEA MARKET: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 30, Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2434 Wilmington Road. Sponsored by the Willing Workers Class. New this year, there will be two truckloads worth of craft supplies for sale along with holiday and silk items, clothing, books and jewelry. All proceeds go toward mission projects. Masks are required and COVID-19 protocols will be in place.
•HALLOWINE TRAIL: 3 to 10 p.m. Oct. 29, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 30 Nova Cellars Winery, Brew 32 Craft Brewery, Knockin’ Noggin' and Scallywag Distilling. Each ticket includes a flight and food pair at each location. There also will be specialty themed drinks and a daily costume contest with prizes.
NOVEMBER
•LAWRENCE COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY VIRTUAL PROGRAM: "Artifacts from Quaker Falls," 7 p.m. Nov. 4. Presented by Westminster College intern Logan Minch in collaboration with Pleasant Hills Historians. Zoom link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6833596633. Facebook Live link facebook.com/lawrencechs.
•CRAFT FAIR: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 6, Life Changing Ministries, 2929 Mercer Road. Vendors wanting to have a table must make reservations by calling Lib Parry at (724) 652-0215.
•SPAGHETTI DINNER: 4:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 6, Northminster Church, 2434 Wilmington Road. $9 for adults; children under 12, free. Take-outs are available.
•LAWRENCE COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY VIRTUAL PROGRAM: "The Health of Lawrence County Immigrants," 7 p.m. Nov. 11. Presented by Westminster College intern Ryan Armstrong in collaboration with Pleasant Hills Historians. Zoom link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6833596633. Facebook Live link facebook.com/lawrencechs.
•LAWRENCE COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY VIRTUAL PROGRAM: "The North Hill Historic District," 7 p.m. Nov. 18. Presented by Westminster College intern Sara Small in collaboration with Pleasant Hills Historians. Zoom link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6833596633. Facebook Live link facebook.com/lawrencechs.
DECEMBER
•WAMPUM AREA CHRISTMAS PARADE: 1 p.m. Dec. 4 in Wampum. Sponsored by the Wampum American Legion Post 749, Wampum Lion's Club, Wampum Area Women's Club and the Wampum Area Business Association. Anyone interested in participating should contact Leslie Hardy at (724) 614-3642 or leslie8450@gmail.com or Donna Kuiken at (724) 535-8353 or dkuiken@zoominternet.net. All participants must be registered by Nov. 20.
