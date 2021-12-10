ONGOING
DANCE: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Firehall, 3712 Harlansburg Road (Route 108). Sponsored by the New Castle Country Music Association.
KINGS KIDS AFTERSCHOOL PROGRAM: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Grace United Methodist Ministry, Croton location. Children K-6 and a program for seventh through 12th grades. Fun, fellowship, crafts, Bible stories and food. Special events include game nights, movie nights and field trips. For more information, call Sally at (724) 730-6688.
COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Lunch available for purchase. One chapter a week in the Gospel of John. Bring Bible or phone with a Bible app. Sponsored by First Presbyterian Church.
GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St.
DECEMBER
“ELF – THE MUSICAL”: Dec. 10-12 and 16-19, New Castle Playhouse, 202 E. Long Ave. For tickets, visit newcastleplayhouse.org. Adults must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test taken within 72 hours of the performance. Children 12 and under are required to wear masks, and masks are required for all patrons when “bodies are in motion” in common areas of the theater.
HOLLY JOLLY WINE TRAIL: 3 to 10 p.m. Dec. 10, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 11, Nova Destinations, 1474 State Route 208, New Wilmington. Ticket includes a flight and food pairing at each location (Nova Cellars Winery, Brew 32 Craft Brewery, Knockin’ Noggin & Scallywag Distilling). Specialty themed drinks at each location exclusive to trail-goers. Other gifts and prizes for trail goers from Santa.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 10 a.m. Dec. 11, Savannah United Methodist Church, 84 Savannah Gardner Road. Adults, $6; children 3-10, $3; under 3, free.
BREAKFAST WITH SANTA: 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Dec. 11, Highland Presbyterian Church, 708 Highland Ave. (corner of Highland and Park avenues). Free event, although donations will be accepted. Bring your own camera for photos with Santa. Proceeds will benefit the church’s roof replacement fund. RSVPs requested, but not required. Call Danielle Pacchioni at (724) 944-2918 or Lonnie Davis at (724) 614-6400.
DINNER AND MUSIC: 6 p.m. Dec. 11, First United Brethren Church, 1900 Eastbrook Road. A musical, “What Christmas Really Means,” will begin at 7 p.m., preceded by a 6 p.m. dinner consisting of braised steak, potatoes, salad, vegetable, dessert, rolls, and beverage. Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for kids 4 to 12, 3 and under free. (Kids meal is chicken tenders, mac and cheese and dessert.) Advance dinner tickets only. Tickets can be purchased by calling (724) 654-9653 (may leave message).
WILDCAT WINTER CRAFT SHOW: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 11, Shenango High School. Local artists, vendors, homemade concessions, entertainment throughout the day. $3, children under 5 free. Proceeds benefit Shenango High Drama Club.
BRIAR BROOK BARN MONTHLY BARN SALE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 11 and 12, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Women’s clothing, metal sign maker, handmade soaps, farmhouse signs, antiques, vintage items, refurbished furniture, home decor. Amish doughnuts available Dec. 11. Food and coffee vendor both days.
HIRING EVENT: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 12, Help at Home, 119 E. North St. Help at Home is looking to fill local openings for caregivers, schedulers, training coordinators and more. For more information, contact Elisabeth Cox at (312) 722-9084 or ecox@helpathome.com.
HIRING EVENT: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 13 by TLC Staffing at the PA CareerLink® Lawrence County, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101. No appointment necessary; walk-ins welcome. Bring your resume and dress for an interview. For more information, call the PA CareerLink at (724) 656-3165.
DOG AND CAT FOOD GIVEAWAY: noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 18, Cascade Park parking lot. Free. Sponsored by the Lawrence County Animal Relief Fund and Reed’s Services.
HIRING EVENT: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 20, PA CareerLink® Lawrence County, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101. Alleghenies Unlimited Care Providers will be conducting open interviews. No appointment necessary; walk-ins welcome. Bring your resume and dress for an interview. For more information, call the PA CareerLink at (724) 656-3165.
HOLLY JOLLY WINE TRAIL: 3 to 10 p.m. Dec. 17, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 18, Nova Destinations, 1474 State Route 208, New Wilmington. Ticket includes a flight and food pairing at each location (Nova Cellars Winery, Brew 32 Craft Brewery, Knockin’ Noggin & Scallywag Distilling). Specialty themed drinks at each location exclusive to trail-goers. Other gifts and prizes for trail goers from Santa.
FREE CHRISTMAS DINNER: 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 25, Clinton United Methodist Church, 1147 Old Route 18, Wampum. Curbside pickup and delivery available. Orders taken until Dec. 22 by calling (724) 657-4328.
