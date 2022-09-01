The League of Women Voters of Lawrence County is sponsoring a community book discussion from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 17 at the New Castle Public Library.
Jonathan Solomon will lead the discussion of the book “Democracy in Chains” by Nancy MacLean.
Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. Register to receive a list of discussion questions prior to the meeting, and/or to attend virtually. To register, contact Linda at morlibrary@aol.com or (724) 658-5422.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.