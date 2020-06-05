The Lawrence County commissioners will hold their next meeting at 10 a.m. June 9 at ServaxNet, LCC.
The company’s new East Coast data center is located at 3 E. Washington St., the former Penn Power building. The meeting will take place in the newly renovated, 6,000-square-foot lobby.
“We welcome Laurence County’s commissioners and the community to see the progress of our renovations to the former Penn Power building in downtown New Castle as we continue to focus on launching our New Castle data center in 2020 to provide hosting and colocation to the region,” said Dennis Liang, ServaxNex CEO.
Commissioner Morgan Boyd said that with the county opening back up, the commissioners are looking to highlight the development taking place around the county.
“What better place to start than ServaxNet,” Boyd said, “which is a great example of a 21st century company moving into the downtown of our largest municipality.”
