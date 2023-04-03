The Lawrence County commissioners have declared April to be “Oneness” Month.
The month will be culminated by the annual Oneness event, which is scheduled for 2 to 5 p.m. April 30 at the Scottish Rite Cathedral.
The free, family friendly event will include a talk by Debra McCloskey Todd, the first female chief justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court and graduate of Ellwood City’s Lincoln High School. There also will be entertainment by the Mohawk High and Westminster College choirs, the New Castle Playhouse Mini Stars, cookie tables and arts and crafts.
There also will be a picture gallery of county natives who have created lives of renown for themselves, either locally or out in the world.
In their proclamation, the commissioners note that Oneness celebrates the diversity of the local community, and it aims “to encourage, inspire and recognized unified acts of kindness, acceptance and good will in Lawrence County and beyond.”
The mission is tackled, the proclamation says, by “creating community events, celebrating our neighbors and families inclusive of all diversities, religions, ethnicities, races and genders.”
In proclaiming April as “Oneness Month,” the commissioners look to express their support of the event and the initiative behind it.
