After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, live comedy is returning to The Confluence at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Slapsticks Productions, a Pittsburgh-based producing and booking company with more than 30 years of experience in the comedy and music industry, will supply the performers, starting with headliner John Evans.
Evans has entertained audiences all over the world. He was invited to the prestigious Montreal Comedy Festival’s “new faces” show in 2002, and began to headline comedy clubs across the United States. He has opened for such comedic legends as George Carlin, Dave Chappelle, Mitch Hedberg and Lewis Black.
Now living in Los Angeles, Evans appears regularly at the Comedy and Magic Club in Hermosa Beach and the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater in Los Angeles, and is a regular guest on the nationally syndicated Bob and Tom radio show.
Celebrated Pittsburgh stand-up comic Suzanne Lawrence will be a featured comedian during the event as well. Lawrence has been performing stand-up across the city and the region for over five years and teaches comedy writing at the Arcade.
Host David Kaye will share tales of his dysfunctional family affairs, and blue-collar upbringing in Pittsburgh. Kaye’s credits include performances with Weird Al Yankovic, Richard Jeni, David Brenner and Drew Carey. Along with television appearances on ABC and Comedy Central, he has made dozens of commercials and industrial films, and has a starring role in the independent film,”Creep”.
Tickets are $25, and are available only in advance. They may be purchased at The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St.; online at www.confluencecoffee.org; or by calling The Confluence at (724) 698-7604 or Cray Youth and Family Services at (724) 654-5507.
Doors open at 6 p.m. Select beer and wine will be available from featured local winery, VentiSei Wine Bar and Pizzeria, as well as select menu items.
The Confluence is a social enterprise of Cray Youth and Family Services, a local nonprofit social service agency.
