Bill Tinsley’s book “Bold Springs” was recently selected as the gold medal winner for Christian Historical Fiction by Reader’s Favorite, sponsored by Writer’s Digest.
Tinsley’s column “Reflections” appears every Saturday in the New Castle News. His book is a work of historical fiction with a Christian theme.
Set during the Civil War, “Bold Springs” is an epic tale that spans the secession of Texas to the battlefields of Virginia and crescendos at Gettysburg. It is centered around two men: storekeeper William James and the Rev. John Browder, neither of whom is either pro-slavery or pro-secession. One is a man of uncertain faith and the other of deep belief, one is a veteran of the Battle of San Jacinto and Texas independence and the other a more recent northern immigrant.
The book follows the lives of a company of Texas Confederate Army volunteers and some of their family members as they experience the drama, trauma, and social upheaval of the war that once divided the country.
In a review of “Bold Springs” for Reader’s Favorite, Kimberlee J. Benart writes that Tinsley “gives us an engaging, dramatic, and ultimately uplifting story that satisfies on many levels. Whether you’re a fan of Civil War fiction or anything about Texas, you won’t be disappointed. The characters of William James and Reverend Browder are carefully and believably drawn. These are men who have imperfections but who attempt to do what is right even in the face of threats to their lives from their own neighbors. William’s friendship with Sam Houston and John’s with Abraham Lincoln, along with references to military leaders and combatants on both sides, provide historical insight. Most of all, a golden thread runs throughout: an edifying call for brotherhood, unity, and peace. Highly recommended.”
Tinsley has served as pastor and missions leader in Texas, Minnesota–Wisconsin and Colorado. He is the author of 12 books and writes a weekly faith column syndicated through 24 newspapers.
Learn more about William Tinsley and “Bold Springs” at https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/bold-springs.
The book can be purchased on Amazon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.