Wouldn’t it be nice to get back some or all of your Medicare Part B monthly premium? It’s possible through the Part B premium Give Back, otherwise known as the Part B premium-reduction benefit.
The reduction is administered through the Social Security Administration, and depending on how you pay your Part B premium, the reduction will show as an increase in your Social Security check or a credit on your Part B premium statement. Below is an overview of the Medicare Part B premium Give Back program.
•How does the Medicare Part B Give Back program work? The Medicare Part B Give Back program is a feature of Medicare Advantage. Yet very few Medicare Advantage plans offer this benefit and it isn’t available in all areas. The Part B Give Back is just like it sounds. You enroll in a Medicare Advantage plan that offers this benefit and the plan pays some or all of the monthly Part B premium.
Example: In 2021, most beneficiaries will pay $148.50 for the monthly Part B premium. Let’s say your Medicare Advantage plan will pay $60 towards the overall cost of your monthly premium. That leaves you responsible for $88.50/month for the calendar year. Just be aware that this reduction amount is subject to change each year, so it could be that the reduction amount increases or decreases in subsequent years.
•How do I qualify for the Medicare Part B Give Back? There are no income-related criteria you must meet to be eligible for the Give Back. You must be responsible for payment of your Part B premium. This means you can’t be enrolled in Medical Assistance or get help from the government paying your Part B premium. An Advantage plan only participates with Social Security; you will not receive any direct payments from your insurance company.
•How many plans provide this benefit? Not all Medicare Advantage plans are offering the Give Back and one may not be available in your area. The best place to find out which plans participate in the Give Back is on the Medicare Plan Finder. Once you find a plan of interest go to the plan’s details page. I recommend that you call the Advantage plan just to confirm.
•Does the Give Back apply to Medigap plans? At this time, it does not. The benefit is only found with Medicare Advantage plans.
•Do you know which companies participate in the Part B Give Back? Humana, Cigna, and Aetna all participate in the Give Back program, but they may limit the benefit to certain plans or in certain areas. Once again, the Medicare Plan Finder is your best ally.
•How much is the Give Back? This varies widely by Medicare Advantage plans. The amount you may be eligible for depends on your geographical area. For instance, Humana may offer a Give Back amount in one county but not in a neighboring county. Remember you may receive UP to the full standard monthly Part B premium. You will still have to pay the plan’s monthly premium, if any and any other co-pays, coinsurance, and deductibles that are part of the plan. If there’s a “catch” to the Give Back program it’s only that you must stay enrolled in Medicare Parts A and B to be eligible. But that’s true of any Medicare Advantage plan you choose. You must continue to pay the Part A and B premium when you are enrolled in a Medicare Advantage or Medigap plan.
•Will the plan send me a check? No. The reduction will come out of your monthly Social Security benefit or you will receive a credit on your Part B premium statement.
•Is there anything else I should know about the Medicare Part B Give Back Program? While the Medicare Part B Give Back benefit is a good one, there are other important factors to consider when selecting a Medicare Advantage plan which include:
•Will your plan cover all of your medications?
•Are your pharmacies and physicians in the plan’s network?
•Does the plan offer any other additional benefits like hearing, dental and vision care?
•Is your plan highly rated by Medicare?
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.)
