It’s a question as old as time.
No, it’s not wondering if the chicken was born before the egg or if Andrew McCutchen’s return will help the Pirates avoid another 100-loss season. (Sadly, it won’t. Hey, at least the ballpark is nice, right?)
I want to know the acceptable time to keep Christmas decorations up.
Growing up, there was never a certain date when the tree went up. Normally, it was after my mother cleaned the living room and no one was around to help her — or bother her.
Our tree typically stays up through the Epiphany on Jan. 6 when the Three Wise Men arrived to meet Jesus, if you’re behind on your catechism. If the Three Wise Men can show up 12 days late, I feel like I’ve been unfairly targeted for tardiness.
In New Castle, the giant tree on Kennedy Square is still up, as are the lights on the telephone poles downtown. Technically, those could all be considered celebrations of the winter season, which lasts through March. And really, they do look nice and as a young person, I do love my string lights.
Now that we’ve covered the tree, how about cards. How long do you keep them displayed? Do you throw them out?
If someone takes the time to send a card, I feel some obligation to keep it and not throw it out with the orange peels and apple cores in my trash. But where should I keep it? And if it’s a Christmas card from 2022, do I keep it forever or just until the next year’s holiday?
I should add, I love writing cards and letters and am aware of this burden I’m putting on the receiving end. It’s their problem now. Do with it as you please. I’m just asking for myself.
Then there’s the complicated question of the appropriate time period when it’s allowable to tell someone “Happy New Year.” Is it the first week of January? Only the first couple days? On Feb. 1 there’s still 11 months left in the year, but somehow that’s too late to wish someone a happy and healthy 2023.
I’m looking for answers. Just get them to me in the next 12 days or else you’re officially slower than the Three Wise Men.
(Pete Sirianni is the editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
