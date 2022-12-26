From mid-November until last weekend, I had a very simple routine.
I woke up, I watched soccer, I ate, I watched more soccer, I came into work and I watched even more soccer. At the end of the day, I looked ahead to tomorrow’s matches of the first winter World Cup — necessitated because FIFA, world soccer’s governing body, awarded hosting rights to Qatar and its triple-digit summer temperatures.
All of it came to a euphoric crescendo last Sunday when Argentina and its star Lionel Messi outlasted defending champion France in a shootout before a record TV audience.
The game mirrored my feelings of the entire tournament. Argentina raced out to an early 2-0 lead just 36 minutes into the game, making the rest of the game into what should have been a formality. France, led by its mercurial 23-year-old Kylian Mbappe, raced back with two late goals by the young superstar to force extra time.
Messi and Mbappe both scored in extra time forcing a penalty kick shootout, which Argentina won, 4-2. Millions raced into the Buenos Aires streets to celebrate “La Albiceleste” and the final crowning achievement for Messi, who has won nearly every trophy in his career but hadn’t led his national team to the sport’s ultimate prize.
Then, all of a sudden, it was all over. FOX, which holds the U.S. broadcasting rights, switched seamlessly over the Jaguars-Cowboys game (which turned out to be a good game, but no one ran into the Jacksonville streets after the team won in overtime).
I was in 10th grade when FIFA awarded future World Cups to Russia in 2018 and Qatar in 2022. At that time, we only suspected those countries paid off FIFA officials. I was so happy to be tuning in during a study hall, ready to set my post-college travel plans to England for the 2018 games and then back to America for 2022. Those were the betting favorite sites, at least.
We got stuck with Russia and Qatar which, by most accounts, are not places Americans inquire with their travel agents about.
By the time the World Cup started this year, there had already been 10 years of reporting on the country’s civil rights atrocities and the thousands of migrant workers who died while building the tournament’s stadia.
At the same time, this is a quadrennial event for the world’s sport. It’s like the first weekend of March Madness, except instead of Sister Jean cheering on the 15-seed from the sidelines, the pressure of millions back home ride on the bounce of a ball or a referee’s decision.
As Roger Bennett, one half of the Men In Blazers soccer show, said in a podcast I listened to the other day, “This a World Cup that has to live on a split screen. There is a hard darkness in its core.”
He went on to mention a headline in The Guardian, “This World Cup has taken place in a crime scene.”
Maybe it’s more accurate to say the tournament resembled a carnival surrounded by caution tape — the games played inside the white lines were magnificent and moving, especially as our young American team played with grit and skill. Venture outside the lines and you’ll be accosted for wearing a rainbow shirt or for drinking a Budweiser outside a designated area, despite the beermaker being a main sponsor.
There was irony everywhere. However, I know sitting at Los Amigos living and dying with every pass during a U.S. game while people you can tell hate soccer take an extended inquisitive glance up at the TV is something I’ll always remember.
That, and leaving smelling like steamy chicken. It’s been a give-and-take last month.
Thankfully, soccer fans only have to wait until summer for the next big tournament when our U.S. team heads to Australia for the Women’s World Cup. Then it’s onward to June and July 2026 when America along with Mexico and Canada jointly host an expanded World Cup.
I can’t wait.
(Pete Sirianni is the editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
