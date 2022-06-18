I’m a writer.
It’s probably not a surprise when I say I really like words. I also love music.
If you haven’t been paying attention, lyrics are having a moment right now. What exactly does that mean? It means the written word is back to becoming an important part of the music, every radio single that got popular on TikTok be damned. The Recording Academy last week announced plans to create a new Grammy award for Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical, which will celebrate the writers of songs they didn’t actually perform.
That means Prince could have won another Grammy for writing Sinéad O’Connor’s “Nothing Compares 2 U” — which is a song people know two facts about. It was written by Prince and O’Connor ripped up a photo of the pope on Saturday Night Live after performing it.
The Songwriters Hall of Fame, which I just learned existed, inducted Mariah Carey, super producers the Neptunes, Steve Miller and the Isley Brothers into its Class of 2022 on Thursday. I wonder if they get gold jackets.
And, as I’ve written in this space before, one of my favorite websites is Genius.com, which is filled with annotated lyrics, footnotes and all that important information that used to fit in size four print in a physical CD jewel case. Remember those?
Lately, I’ve been trying to follow a criminal court case involving rappers Young Thug and Gunna who were arrested and indicted in a racketeering case authorities say tie them to a street gang responsible for multiple murders, shootings and carjackings. (I assure you, Reader, those two are in fact real people who are also famous, talented rap artists.)
Part of the case against Young Thug, whose mother named him Jeffery Lamar Williams, and Gunna (real name Sergio Kitchens) centers on lyrics from a 2012 song where they rap “I killed his man in front of his momma.”
Yes, that does seem like a pretty obvious admission of guilt. Especially when you’re trying to tie two people to murders. But are lyrics always supposed to constitute the truth?
Did the Beatles really have everyone living in a yellow submarine? Was our house really in the middle of the street? When Cyndi Lauper said girls just want to have fun, did she do scientific polling to come to that result? Go door to door? I tend to believe girls sometimes just want equal wages and paid maternity leave.
But what do I know?
Words do matter. They can get you into a hall of fame or behind bars.
Take it from me — words can even get you into the New Castle News.
(Pete Sirianni is the editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
