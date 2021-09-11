It’s true, nostalgia sells.
Especially in television and movies, what works (and makes money) usually gets repurposed and repackaged several times over. We see this in television remakes and movie sequels.
It’s the reason there are 10 “Fast & Furious” movies and another “Hawaii Five-O” show. For millennials like me, nostalgia is a scary game because it means we’re old enough for our childhood to be coming back into style.
Earlier this week, however, a character from the past showed up unannounced almost as quickly as he left — Steve from “Blue’s Clues.” It’s apparently the 25th anniversary of “Blue’s Clues,” and Steve Burns was the host for the first handful of seasons before leaving for “college” in 2002 and his brother “Joe” took over hosting duties.
In a post to Nick Jr.’s official Twitter account — a string of words that’s kind of absurd to say or read — Burns (the 47-year-old Boyerstown native) talked about his leaving the show. He said he was proud of all of us.
”I guess I just wanted to say that after all these years, I never forgot you. Ever. and I’m super glad we’re still friends,” he said.
Which is cool and all. But now I’m wondering about other people from my childhood television shows. I want to know their whereabouts.
Like Bob Barker, who was not only the long-time host of “The Price is Right,” but a kind guardian for all the kids staying home sick from school. Barker, along with Jerry Springer, are staples in the sick-day television viewing guide.
I hope they’re both well and helping to control the pet population.
I’d also like to know that my friends on all my favorite Nickelodeon shows, like “Rugrats,” “Hey Arnold!” or “KaBlam!,” are doing OK. Tommy Pickles should probably be out of college by now or at least working on his doctorate.
The same goes for Arnold Shortman. I wonder if he’s still friends with Gerald. and since I’ve written a million times in this space about MTV and its lack of music, I’m wondering what the people who used to show me music videos are doing. Probably watching the daily “Ridiculousness” marathon of viral videos on the network. (Please, MTV, if you can hear me, just bring back music.)
I miss TV from when I was younger. There were more options for good shows (“good” being subjective) despite far, far fewer channels in my parent’s basic cable package. Heck, we didn’t even get ESPN2 until I was in middle school.
I hope all my TV friends I grew up with are doing well. Even you, Steve.
(Pete Sirianni is the managing editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
