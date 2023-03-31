In college, I really had one goal — to have a job lined up by the time I walked across the graduation stage.
Through a ton of late-night writings for various outlets, unpaid work, an internship and some relationships forged entirely over Twitter and email, I was able to accomplish that goal when I started as a sportswriter at The Bradford Era, a paper 30 minutes north of where I grew up and one that was delivered into my parents’ mailbox.
One of the first tasks when designing the sports pages was to place the ads. That was something I didn’t realize until college and then reaffirmed at this job. Even though people buy the newspaper for the, well, news, the advertisements are placed on the page first and the editorial content is shaped and shifted around them. On slow news days, you hope for a lot of ads. On fall Saturday mornings, you curse the ad staff for selling ads because where am I going to place all this high school football content?
One ad we routinely put in the sports section was the TV listings. It took up a half page. In New Castle, they’re still in the paper but elsewhere in the layout. Growing up, I never looked at the TV listings. Or if I did, I would be reminded the channels never lined up with whatever cable system was able to penetrate our tiny hamlet in the middle of the national forest. These were the days before streaming, mind you, and when Channel 7 was on 4, 4 was on 2 and 11 was 193. ESPN was 17 and I think Disney was 28.
That’s a long way to say I never bothered looking at the TV listings because they never corresponded to what was actually on TV.
Until now. I need the TV listings.
Now, do I need them in black and white print form like they’re printed in the New Castle News? No. (But if you still want them, go ahead and buy a paper or seven. We even throw in some comics to make you laugh and Pirates coverage — which will make you laugh or cry.) But I need something more powerful than the guide button or talking into my remote.
It’s been years since I’ve been able to watch the Oscars or Emmys and know where I can consume the movies or shows about to be awarded. I don’t know what is on when. I waited a year for the new season of “Succession” to premiere on Sunday, only to realize it premiered at 9 p.m. and not 10, like I expected. For the last year I’ve heard endless praise for “Yellowstone,” but try explaining to someone where it is that that show exists.
Sports is another ballgame. TruTV is relevant for two weekends a year during the men’s March Madness tournament and I have no idea where it is on my listing or if I get it. (I don’t.) I heard the World Baseball Classic was happening recently in Miami, but no clue where it was on my cable package. Spring football leagues are popping up quicker than the dandelions and playing on FX, which is where I normally go for “House” reruns.
I can understand why people get a little miffed when they turn on ESPN and see opinion and Big-J journalism shows, which I value, whereas they came for an Akron-Western Michigan football game on a Wednesday night. I couldn’t care less. They just want their bets to hit.
I just want to know what kind of movie “Everything Everywhere All At Once” is and where I can find it.
(Pete Sirianni is the editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.