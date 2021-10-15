At a certain point in life, we all stop being kids and teenagers and turn into adults.
I’m just not sure when that transformation will happen for me. Yes, at some point I went outside to play with my friends for the last time, and we had our last backyard home run derby or played a game of snow football. (If you’re not familiar, snow football is when a bunch of friends who never played football beyond middle school wear big winter coats and try not to pull any muscles.)
I’m 28 (or a “redshirt 27” because of the pandemic), but that doesn’t mean sometimes I stay up late and eat anything I want. It also means getting up in the morning, sending emails and going to work.
Some of my friends are getting married, some are getting engaged, others have dogs and then there are a few who are just going to work, partying it up on the weekend and spending the rest of the time pretending we’re still young and hip even though these Gen Z kids are coming for us.
As the days go by, I’m constantly fighting a battle of trying to stay up to date on pop culture. One day, I’ll be left behind yelling at my TV things like “What’s a TikTok?” That day is far off.
Looking forward to getting mail is something that people both young and old can look forward to — although I get a lot less money in the mail as I get older and instead have people asking for money from me.
Over the last couple weeks, I’ve received three save the dates for friends’ weddings.
You know what you do with those? You put them on the fridge, right next to some family pictures, the address of where I send my rent and original art from my niece and nephew. At some point that I don’t remember, the real estate on my fridge started going faster than actual real estate.
And I don’t have any more magnets. I’ve never purchased magnets before. They seem to just appear. Maybe they come as a package deal with fridges.
All I know is that I need a few more or I need my friends to stop getting married so close together. I can’t ask that, but instead of a save the date maybe they can also send along a magnet with the four-by-six cardstock so I can properly display it while I’m getting a 2 a.m. snack.
(Pete Sirianni is the managing editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
