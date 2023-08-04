Unfortunately, I’m getting older.
That’s the bad news. The good news is I’ve been reflecting lately on life in an attempt to show and have more gratitude toward the people, places and things that have gotten me to the current place I am now, wherever that is. Currently, it’s typing this out on my living room floor listening to Jason Isbell and his southern folk rock.
As someone without a ton of hobbies whose mind has always raced, I’m always thinking, thinking, thinking. At 11:40 a.m. on a Thursday, 3 a.m. in my bed or while waiting for a rickety elevator to come transport me up, my mind is usually on writing ideas or trying to remember lyrics from 2004.
One idea to share in this space has haunted me for years on its correct execution, and I’ve still sat on the information for weeks. During an hours-long road trip to the beach back before Memorial Day, I sent a request out into the world (or my Instagram): “What’s the nicest thing someone has ever done for you?”
It’s an easy question and the responses were extremely satisfying. Backstory: MTV aired a show called “The Buried Life” for two seasons in 2010 and followed four friends trying to knock off the 100 things they want to do before they die. For every item they checked off their bucket lists, they helped a stranger do the same as they crisscrossed America.
Two of the friends showed up for a speaking engagement when I was in college and brought with them a big chalkboard where people could write what they wanted to do before death do us part.
Maybe we can do that one day here. For now, I wanted to know what’s the nicest thing someone has ever done for you. I was expecting answers to be gifts received or tangible items, but was pleasantly surprised they were nearly all random acts of kindness.
Two friends related about instances on flights.
“(I) hate flying and got air sick. The nice businessman next to me hands me a mint, tells me to breathe and lay back and close my eyes. I was apologizing like crazy and he was so understanding,” she said.
The other said she was very pregnant on a flight home from Poland when a man gave up his four across seats. It goes to show air travel doesn’t have to be all bad, right?
Another person said her dad drove from western Pennsylvania to Utah after she broke off an engagement to bring her back to Pittsburgh. Another, a journalist, said someone subscribed to her newspaper.
A longtime friend brought up that someone walked her home from work at the student newspaper after she was accosted by some drunk guys one night.
Another friend from college said the nicest thing someone has done for her is “Decided to marry me even though I sleep a lot and get hangry.” I can’t wait for that wedding.
This is likely the wrong answer after having to sort through 30 years of good deeds, even if my memory is very, very solid. Two vivid memories of mine revolve around music — a music journalist friend of mine knew I’m a Drake fan and sent me the rapper’s newest album a week before it came out under strict guidelines not to share it with anyone. He was sent the MP3 files for a review article back in the days (about 10 years ago) when record labels used to send out advanced copies to industry writers.
The other is when a friend emailed me song files for a new Chance the Rapper album I didn’t have access to yet. This was the 2016 equivalent of burning a CD or making a cassette mixtape. It was extremely appreciated and I listen to that album with great joy and good memories today.
What’s the nicest thing someone has done for you? I don’t need to attach names if you don’t want, but instead we can just send some good vibes and appreciation into the world we live. If you want to share, send me an email to psirianni@ncnewsonline.com or send it in some other form. Please, no carrier pigeons. Contracting an avian illness is not on my 100 things to do before I die.
(Pete Sirianni is the editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.