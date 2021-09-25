Working the weird hours of newspaper journalism, weekends mean a few hours of peace and quiet.
During the week, I’m pretty much full-speed ahead from Monday until the early hours of Saturday mornings. If I don’t meal prep properly on Sunday by cooking for the whole week, I usually end up on Thursday and Friday looking in my cupboards for something to eat before I reluctantly make an old-fashioned PB&J sandwich.
Saturday and most of Sunday are my days to refresh, refuel and restock my embarrassingly empty fridge. I was having myself a fairly productive weekend last Saturday. I woke up on about three hours of sleep — I had a realization a couple years ago I’ll be busy every Friday from August to December for the rest of my life thanks to high school football — ready for 8 a.m. yoga.
From there, I went to the gym, hopped over to the grocery store and went home to sweep off my porch and dust the interior of my car. On the way home, maybe I should have taken it as a sign when a song came on the radio about getting older. Which made me realize I’m getting older.
There are only two reasons why a young person would wake up before 8 a.m. on a Saturday — to watch cartoons or to start drinking because that’s what college-aged people do.
I got up to do yoga.
If realizing you’re old is hard, trying to stay young is harder.
Yes, I’m older than I was when I first came to New Castle almost four years ago. But being a person who works in news and runs our social media products, I pride myself on staying up to date with all the latest sayings, memes and internet culture. I’m down with TikTok trends and why “the kids” are stealing things — known as devious licks — and know the difference between rappers like Lil Baby and DaBaby. I still stay up late to listen to the newest albums and do a lot of phone scrolling four inches in front of my face. When award shows come on TV, I still know who all the stars are and what shows and movies they’re in.
I suppose I still have a few years left in my prime, but at this point I’m hoping mine lasts as long as LeBron’s or Tom Brady’s. I think I can get there — one weekend recharge at a time.
(Pete Sirianni is the managing editor of the New Castle News.)
