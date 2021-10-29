I have a few distinct memories about Election Day growing up.
I would always walk up the hill with my mother to the Lutheran church, which was our ward’s polling location. The church was also where I went to preschool, so I’d always try to sneak a peek into where I learned important things like how to paint, say my ABCs and that if you have a summer birthday it’s always going to get lumped in with everyone else’s at the end of the school year.
I was still more than a decade away from being able to vote myself, so my mom let me help. And by that, I mean I got to pull the lever that closed the red privacy curtain on the old-school machines. Then she would tell me which candidates to vote for and I would push the lever for each of them.
I must say, voting seemed like a pretty fun thing to do.
On Tuesday, I’ll again be at polls as not only a voter but as a reporter asking how many people have been through. Normally that answer is a resounding “it’s been slow.” That’s a shame.
Voting is fun. But it’s not always easy. If I were king of the world, I’d make voting the single-easiest thing we can do as citizens, since that’s how it should be no matter who you support.
Election Day or Days should be on a weekend, early voting and mail-in voting would be done across the board if you so choose and ID requirements would go hand-in-hand with making sure IDs are actually easy to obtain, like from high schools or DMVs that would be open 17 times longer than they normally are.
The more people that participate in democracy means a healthier and stronger democracy. Some may disagree, but you should question why they wouldn’t want every citizen of age casting votes.
It’s really elementary to me. You get a sticker for participating and sometimes treats and drinks. Actually, it’s kind of like my preschool.
(Pete Sirianni is the managing editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
