Football is back.
By the time these words are printed in the newspaper, the NFL will be one game old. The college and high school seasons are two or three games in as well. A lot has happened in the NFL since we saw the Rams win the Super Bowl. Mostly, the Browns traded for a quarterback accused of sexual assault by two dozen women and gave that quarterback a record fully guaranteed contract only to have the NFL suspend him for 65 percent of the season.
In short, the Browns are in mid-season form. In case you’re not ready for some football, I compiled some buzzwords to help get back into the flow of the game.
ANALYTICS: If you want to sound smart without actually being smart, just throw in the word “analytics.” Really, it’s just using statistics and field position and weighing that information against win probability. If you don’t like analytics, I’m sure you’ll tell us.
NEXT MAN UP: When a player gets hurt, the backup needs to step into their place and perform. But that’s too many words, so we decided saying “next man up” 47,893 times a season was better.
GRIT: This is a word that means a lot and nothing at all. To have grit is to go the extra mile and be willing to do the dirty work. Flashy teams don’t have grit, but the undersized wide receiver who likes to block downfield surely does.
TOMLINISMS: If the Steelers play a 1 p.m. game and you’re a fan, you’ll enjoy Mike Tomlin’s postgame news conference around 4:30 p.m. when he fires off one-liners like “nameless grey faces” or “the standard is the standard.” Tomlinisms are my favorite part of Sundays, and I’m not even a Pittsburgh fan. Someone please explain to me what “there’s a fine line between drinking wine and squashing grapes” means.
FANTASY FOOTBALL: This is an imaginary football team that should not be talked about with others in real life. On the other hand, my league has been playing together since the Bush administration and I really, really need my middle school physical education teacher to offer me a trade for Russell Wilson.
EXECUTE: In the modern world, you want nothing to do with executions. In football? Execution is the name of the game. If you listen to postgame news conferences, poor execution is usually what a coach blames a loss on. In wins, the reason is usually because your team has Josh Allen or Patrick Mahomes. Execution is usually used in tandem with giving 110 percent effort.
SNEAKY GOOD: This is a backhanded compliment and usually used to describe players like Adam Thielen or Cooper Kupp.
EXCEPT ON THE WEST COAST: Do you think California viewers of CBS ever feel special because their TV programming never gets interrupted and “60 Minutes” is never late? For us on the East Coast, the stopwatch sound on “60 Minutes” just means it’s nighttime and the weekend is over. On the West Coast, it’s just business as usual for your TV guide.
WITCHING HOUR: This is the time, usually from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m., when the early games are all ending and coming to close finishes while the late games are kicking off. It’s a euphoric 45 minutes of football for anyone with short attention spans. Depending on your cable package, you can watch the two-minute drill for several games at once. This is helpful if you’re a casual fan or obsessed sports gambler hoping the Jacksonville tight end can get one more catch for six yards.
BAD BUNNY: The Puerto Rican rapper is the biggest act on the planet and should be gifted the headlining gig for the Super Bowl halftime show. That’s at least who I would book if the NFL asked me. He’s also pretty good in those Corona commercials. I don’t think the NFL will ask me, though.
(Pete Sirianni is the editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.