The first time I ever went on Twitter.com was in eighth grade.
I graduated from high school in 2012, so correlating years to grade numbers has always been easy — the spring of 12th grade was in 2012, so 2008 was the spring of eighth grade and the fall of freshman year, and so on and so on.
By the end of middle school, I was already on Facebook and did a tour on MySpace (a place you learned to code and rank your friends). Like those platforms, Twitter was a place to talk to friends. But it differed in one aspect — immediacy.
I’ve grown up in a technological world at what seemed like the same pace as the internet — at least for a while. I was alive to witness the status bar saying my NSYNC CD would take another four hours to burn the 12 songs onto a blank disc. I was alive to witness my mother turning off the computer before that transfer was complete. I’ve also been able to buy albums for $7.99 on iTunes in transactions that take seconds.
If Facebook and MySpace were places for friends, Twitter meant business — and its speed was its best asset. When I first logged on, I was amazed I could type a single hashtag (or what anyone over the age of 40 would consider the pound sign) along with a word and find updates by the second. I was reading updates from sporting events and Middle Eastern protests half a world away.
It was amazing. It was enthralling. It was free?
Sign me up.
Officially, I’ll have been on the platform for 14 years later this month. Is that reason to celebrate? As Twitter grows older, it goes through changes. The world didn’t end when tweet character limits increased from 140 to 280. Since Elon Musk took over last fall, the platform is largely the same.
Except in places it’s not. It’s buggy. Some of the changes make no sense, like the announcement users were going to be limited on the amount of posts they could view in a day — a sort-of social media curfew.
That’d be like if casinos suddenly put giant clocks on the wall and notified your wife the “under” didn’t hit on the UCLA-Arizona State game. What exactly are we doing here and why is Musk killing all our fun?
In the last 14 years, I’ve often wondered what comes next after Twitter. MySpace was king of the hill for a time, but then it got lame and so many people went to Facebook that they made a movie about it. Twitter, despite its obvious flaws and its home to all sorts of vile messages, has survived without rival.
Now there are more knock-offs than a discount department store. Only time will tell if we’ll be getting Rolex quality for Walmart prices or if these new alternatives are shiny on the surface and a piece of junk on the inside.
I lucked out over the weekend and got a sought-after invite code to BlueSky, a Twitter lookalike built by Jack Dorsey, Twitter’s former bearded CEO. Then there’s a site called SPILL, which describes itself as a “visual conversation at the speed of culture,” whatever that means.
The biggest threat to Twitter might just be Threads, the app launched by Meta, which is the company that runs Facebook and Instagram. They already have the inside track to more than a billion users on their two platforms. I’m on there and it looks like Twitter, but I have absolutely no idea what’s going on.
I long for the days of old Twitter — where I could talk with friends, see if Shaq would tweet me back to say hello or follow the news of the day at lightning speed. BlueSky, SPILL and Threads maybe can become some sort of Twitter alternative where people will virtually gather and where we can learn about viral sensations altogether.
The old football saying that “if you have two quarterbacks, you don’t have a quarterback” comes to mind here. A Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph together will never match what Patrick Mahomes alone can accomplish.
BlueSky, SPILL and Threads are three Twitters all competing for the same audience. An audience already sharing and talking over Twitter. It’s always said the grass isn’t always greener on the other side, but is the sky bluer?
(Pete Sirianni is the editor of the New Castle News. You can email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com or follow him on Twitter, and not in real life, at @petersirianni.)
