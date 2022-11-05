Are these nights coming to an end?
At present, my Twitter timeline is filled with Drake lyrics, analysis from the World Series, an interesting Wall Street Journal article about a cheating scandal in professional cornhole and about 17 stories and reactions to Kyrie Irving’s ongoing apology and non-apology for endorsing an anti-Semitic documentary.
I’ll miss these days. Twitter, at the time of this writing, is slashing its workforce and plans to start charging $8 a month for users to be verified. It’s all part of the social media company’s new direction under Elon Musk, whose purchase of the company was finalized last month for $44 billion.
There are also some rumors I’ve read of possible changes to the platform, including a cost to send direct messages to celebrities.
Will any of this work? Probably not. But Musk’s purchase took the company from publicly traded on the stock market to a private entity. He also probably overpaid by a couple billion or so. And then there’s the question of how to monetize Twitter.
If Musk, in his efforts to promote “free speech,” allows an influx of hate speech and trolls to take over while also driving out popular celebrities over the pricing plan, what company will want to spend money advertising there?
Don’t believe me? Usage of the n-word jumped exponentially after Musk’s deal was official. Ye, or Kanye West, had his account restored and is back tweeting out some wild things. Heck, Musk himself even tweeted out an article from a known peddler of fake news about the Paul Pelosi attack in San Francisco.
He then deleted it.
This is our new leader of the free (online) world. Why anyone would want to be the chief tweeter is beyond me. Twitter is kind of like a fun playground where you can hang out with your friends that is also surrounded by glass shards in a shady neighborhood you shouldn’t be in. It’s now Elon’s playground and all its problems are now his problem.
Twitter can be good. Twitter can be bad. Twitter can be a place I go to read instant reactions to Drake albums and Philadelphia Eagles football games. It’s where I go to find breaking news or laugh at what Ted Cruz accidentally liked from his account.
It’s also a place where those around the world have gone to communicate during times of mass uprising against the government. Now it’s owned and run by a guy who has a frat boy-level of humor (he bought Twitter at $54.20 a share, a very clear and juvenile joke about 420, the number that corresponds to marijuana culture).
Perhaps that’s not a good thing, but what do I know?
I do know if Twitter becomes lame — and it will if all the cool people leave the party — users like me will just jump ship to the next fancy platform. Remember MySpace? It taught us basic coding skills and allowed us to rank our friends. Once it was uncool, people moved to Facebook. When our parents got Facebook, we migrated elsewhere with less adult supervision.
Best of luck to everyone as we venture into this great unknown. Where we go next, I don’t know. Maybe I’ll call my friends on the phone next time I have something funny to say.
(Pete Sirianni is the editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com or follow him on Twitter @petersirianni.)
