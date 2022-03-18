This week two years ago marked the real beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sure, it was around before March 2020 — hence the “19” in the name for 2019 — but it got real when games were canceled and students were sent home and everyone collectively sat inside.
Now, restrictions are easing and more and more places are back opened up. I’ve purchased more tickets in the last three weeks than I have in the last two years combined — not really a hard thing to do, but still.
The best part about buying tickets is dreaming about the experience you’re about to take in, the music you’ll hear or maybe seeing several Washington Wizards attempt to play the game of basketball.
The absolute worst part about buying tickets — even worse than the Wizards — is the fees. So many fees. John Oliver, on his HBO program, just did a 15-minute segment on Ticketmaster and its fees. Ticketmaster, if you’re unfamiliar, is the leading online ticket broker site. Unfortunately, there isn’t much competition so they get to make their own rules and charge an arm and a leg to see Billy Joel.
Perhaps I just forgot about the fees. Now they’re giving me nightmares.
During this recent spending trip, I remembered the little icon you can check online to include fees in the total price. Normally, I just wait until the end and left it as a surprise. Oh, a $34 ticket to see the Foo Fighters is now $48.50? Tickets to see LeBron’s homecoming in Cleveland takes an $89 ticket into triple digits?
The whole fees thing is a racket. I’d say I’m going to fight back, but I think the only way I can score free tickets in 2022 is by standing outside Pirates games or hoping I’m the ninth caller into the local radio station.
This column, it should be noted, never comes with hidden fees and costs less than a vending machine candy bar. Maybe Billy Joel and ticket companies should take note.
(Pete Sirianni is the editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
