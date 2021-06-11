For the last 15 or so months, one of my jobs at The News has been updating our daily COVID-19 article.
Like everything during that time, the information in that article has changed. There was a focus on the growing number of cases. Then it was the overwhelming amount of deaths related to the virus that were being reported almost daily.
Eventually, we turned our eyes to how many people were in our hospitals and the number of available ICU beds locally as the pool started to shrink across the country.
Since the calendar flipped to 2021, the main focus has been on vaccines – how many are being administered per day and how much of Lawrence County’s and Pennsylvania’s population so far have received shots in the arm. Lately, numbers of doses administered have fallen off. That’s seen here as well as nationwide, which has led states to figure out how to entice people on the fence about the benefits of immunizations.
Krispy Kreme very early announced it would give away one free doughnut per person per day through the end of the year for those showing a valid vaccine card. Ohio is giving away $1 million every week for five weeks with only the vaccinated eligible to win. West Virginia is offering prizes like guns, weekend trips, trucks or hunting and fishing licenses. Washington state is starting “Joints for Jabs,” which is a unique way to get the dosage numbers higher.
Even Philadelphia County, where fans boo Santa Claus and cheer injuries, is giving away cash prizes, too.
It got me thinking – what could Lawrence County give away that would entice people to sign up for a sore arm but 95 percent protection against a deadly virus?
Maybe cash is the answer. Or gift cards to some of our great family-owned restaurants or small businesses. But why stop there? There’s plenty of unique things here. Let’s branch out.
Sports are king here, so what if there was a vaccine clinic held concurrently at a sporting event. No admission, but you’ll get a shot between the first and second quarter. Just be sure not to shout profanities or throw water bottles at the players.
Western PA BalloonQuest returns this summer, so why not offer shots in the sky? Or raffle off a guided tour of our county’s waterways that explains the ways to safely enjoy them. Maybe a raffle where the winner doesn’t win money, but they get to pick any pothole in the city or county to immediately be fixed.
You know what, that might be the winning idea. If you think of anything better, let me know. Just know I’m patiently waiting for a Krispy Kreme to open somewhere close before the new year.
(Pete Sirianni is the managing editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
