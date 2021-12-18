In our professions, there are probably more than a few avenues to take to get to the end goal.
Unless you work on an old-school assembly line connecting one widget to the next (My mind immediately goes to Lucy and Ethel checking chocolates coming off the conveyor belt.), we all go about things differently. One teacher teaches a different way than the next. There are different styles to paint a house. Athletes, we know, all go different routes to get their bodies in peak physical condition.
As a writer, I’ve always been intrigued by the way musicians construct their songs and albums. As I’ve written here before, I’m the person who likes to read and understand the lyrics to all the new songs.
Last month, I ventured through the Beatles’ “Get Back” documentary that showed the group’s creative process leading up to their final album. You had Paul McCartney trying to keep the band together for one last run. John Lennon was there physically, but you could tell he was more interested in his wife, Yoko Ono. George Harrison up and left. Ringo just chilled and played the drums because that’s what Ringo does and we love him for it.
The documentary gave a glimpse into how songs come together. In their case, some music first, then melody and finally words handwritten on sheet paper. It was cool to see how some of the greatest music ever made came together in a different age.
I’m always so enamored with the way rappers create their work. Before you check out because you don’t like rap and can’t figure out what they’re even saying, did you know most of the greats don’t write down anything?
Lil Wayne, for instance, goes into a studio just about every day of the year and raps off the top of his head over beats. Everything is recorded and what’s good is kept. He said last year he made 53 songs in one night.
Jay Z, now a billionaire with interests beyond music, is the same way. For all his faults and intricacies, Kanye West uses a style where he mumbles syllables and gibberish before going back and refining the words.
Some, however, do write.
T.I., one of the top hip-hop artists from the 2000s, actually wrote down lyrics for the first time in several years for his aptly named 2008 album “Paper Trail,” which spawned a few hits that helped him claim the top two spots on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.
I’m a big fan of Drake. Early in his career (we’re talking around 2006), he wrote exclusively on a Blackberry. Remember those full keyboard cell phones all the important business people had? I’m not sure if he still goes that route, whether or not he just changed his ways or figured that finding a Blackberry in 2021 is extremely difficult.
I’ve tried different strategies with writing, whether that’s jotting down notes in my phone or using voice-to-text. I remember in school one time we were told to write a paper, but were prohibited from using the backspace key and instead were encouraged to just let the thoughts run free.
That’s one way to go about things, but can be tricky if you only have so much time, column inches and bandwidth of readers to account for. Still, I like watching how others work and am always amazed at how they do what they do.
Could you image if I figured out how to tap into my subconscious to write 53 columns in one night? I could work one day and be set for the rest of the year. Now that’s not a bad idea at all.
(Pete Sirianni is the editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
