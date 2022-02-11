What do someone’s clothes say about them?
We’ve all heard the saying that you don’t dress for the job you have, you dress for the one you want. You’re also supposed to dress for success, dress for your age and dress for the day.
There are rules to getting dressed, too. For instance, you can’t wear white at a wedding, so you don’t upstage the bride. You also can’t wear white after Labor Day. With colors, you’re not supposed to mix patterns or be too loud with them or people will say you got dressed in the dark.
There are more rules to clothes than there are “Fast & the Furious” movies.
That’s a long way of going about saying I never know what to wear to work. Now, of course, I have enough sense of what’s appropriate and what’s not. But being a newspaper reporter means you’ll often find yourself in different situations every day.
One day, I might never leave the office or see anyone outside of coworkers. Other times when I have to be with important people or find myself at a meeting, I’ll dress differently.
The tough part is the in-between — the days when I might come dressed prepared for an easy day but find myself at a house fire or sprinting up Mercer Street because a city council meeting has been interrupted with a powdery substance in an envelope.
In college at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, I worked in the sports information department helping tweet and write stories about field hockey, lacrosse, women’s soccer, track and everything else. The only real rule the student workers had was to wear nice pants, nice shoes and a collared shirt when working home basketball games. All other events, you were to “dress for the weather,” which often meant bring a jacket because Indiana is windy and rainy.
That’s basically been my motto ever since. If I’m going to be around a president or vice president, that calls for a shirt and tie. If I’m covering a November football game, that means as many layers as I have in my apartment and some boots.
Don’t worry, I can wear them since they’re not white.
(Pete Sirianni is the editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
