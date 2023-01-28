Somewhere in my parents’ house are several boxes of old baseball and football cards.
There might be a singular pack of hockey cards, too, from when I was obsessed with the Anaheim Mighty Ducks, who have since sadly dropped the Mighty from their name. Anyway, I loved collecting the cards. Opening the packs and seeing if maybe I stumbled upon a Ken Griffey Jr. rookie card (I didn’t) or some super rare one that would be so valuable I’d be able to afford two tickets to a Bruce Springsteen show.
Unfortunately for me and Bruce Springsteen, I never hit it big. For every pack that I hoped for a Griffey Jr., I ended up with a Shawn Estes or Raul Mondesi. Remember them? Exactly.
Sports cards to me were great for another reason. I learned how to pronounce a ton of names I wouldn’t regularly stumble upon in our northwestern Pennsylvania daily newspaper. All that reading, a few Spanish courses, soccer games on Telemundo and an etymology lesson gave me great appreciation for diction and pronunciation.
Which brings me great shame to admit — my family has apparently been pronouncing our name wrong for 100 years.
One of my favorite things about New Castle, besides the giant sugar cookies at a certain Neshannock bakery I’m trying to work into an influencer deal, is that there are enough first- and second-generation Italians that they don’t stumble upon my last name and spell it with all its requisite I’s and N’s.
So imagine my surprise when two years ago last Saturday the Sirianni last name started to get talked about a lot in the national media after Cousin Nick was hired as the new coach of the Philadelphia Eagles. (Good news: He led the team to a five-win improvement and the playoffs in his first year and another five-win uptick this year for a franchise record 14 victories. The bad? Neither was good enough to get him on a shortlist for the NFL’s coach of the year prize.)
Nick’s family goes with the Siri-on-ee pronunciation, as if to say the opposite would be Siri-off-ee. My family prefers Siri-annie, like the girl with red hair.
It wasn’t until recently I was informed we are in the wrong if you want to go by the technical Italian pronunciation.
However you pronounce it, I’m asking for some more help on Sunday. The Eagles, seemingly disrespected all season despite being the league’s best team, are in the NFC title game for the first time in five years. Back then they won the Super Bowl with backup quarterback Nick Foles.
Now, we have another Nick in the fold and “we” are a game away from playing for the Lombardi Trophy. I know it’s tough to root for Philadelphia, especially if you’re from the western part of the state or if you agree basic fan behavior is an expectation. Put all that aside, this Eagles team is exciting. It’s talented. The players have personalities. Don’t believe me? The offensive linemen released a Christmas album for charity this year and just a few seasons back posed in the nude for ESPN’s “The Body Issue.”
They’re easy to root for, and I hope you’ll join me in cheering them on Sunday when San Francisco comes to town.
The winner goes to the Super Bowl. The loser pretends to have short-term memory loss.
Come join the bandwagon before we run out of space. I won’t even care if you say my name differently.
(Pete Sirianni is the editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.