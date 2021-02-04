How many notifications do you get on your phone in an average day?
I’m fairly particular about which apps can send me push notifications and how many. Right now, for instance, I have a couple Snapchats from friends, story alerts from two news outlets and a random message letting me know the Westminster College men’s basketball team is now on Instagram. Chalk that last one up to running multiple social media accounts for the News on my phone.
One notification that caught my eye was from The Athletic, the subscription-based sports website, which asked, “Is the Super Bowl Halftime Show still special?”
It’s probably important to note that I’m now one of those people who watch the Super Bowl for the halftime show first, commercials second and the game third. Last year, I left to go pick up some things from the store during the first quarter — obviously making sure I had enough time to get back home before Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. I’m even more excited this year for Canadian superstar The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye.
Sure, there will always be people complaining about the halftime acts, or asking “Why doesn’t he know how to spell his own name?” Those people can politely tune go watch the “Law & Order” marathon on the USA Network.
My eyes will be glued to the TV. While I’ve generally been a fan of the recent acts — the last five years featured the likes of Maroon 5, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Coldplay, Beyonce and Katy Perry — The Weeknd is the first act I’ve legitimately been a true fan of.
And besides the music, there’s the pop-culture aspect of the halftime show.
Katy Perry’s “Left Shark” forgot what dance moves it was supposed to do in 2015 and in 2019 there was a brief SpongeBob SquarePants cameo as well as a lot of Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine shirtlessness.
I don’t know what to expect from The Weeknd besides maybe a nifty light show for his mega-hit “Blinding Lights.”
So, yes, the Super Bowl halftime show is still special.
If he doesn’t perform your type of music, you can always spend those 15 or 20 minutes checking out the Westminster men’s team on Instagram.
(Pete Sirianni is the assistant editor at the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
