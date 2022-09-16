I do some of my best thinking while jogging.
I’ll mentally answer emails, make to-do lists and come up with ideas for this column. Some ideas are better than others. The other day, I was thinking about Lil Wayne. It’s because I was listening, oddly enough, to a Lil Wayne playlist.
I enjoy my music and love listening to new artists, even while believing anything pop-related made between 2006 and 2009 is the peak of its genre.
The backstory here is that Lil Wayne — probably the most successful rapper of the 2000s and by all accounts an interesting character — is releasing his latest album, Tha Carter VI, later this fall. When the fourth installment of his Tha Carter series was released in 2011, I happened to purchase it on CD.
I was a senior in high school. I drove with a friend across state lines, walked into a place called a “mall” and forked over about $13 for a physical jewel case and CD.
That got me thinking. I believe that was the last CD I ever purchased. Once I got an iPod Touch for Christmas, I really didn’t need CDs anymore when I can pack 10,000 mp3s into a slim device that fits neatly in my pocket or in my palm while I jog.
While I don’t miss having to carry around a clunky, old-school CD player like I did in elementary school before iPods existed, there’s a certain lost aura of buying CDs. Most of all are the album notes. I love finding out who helped write a song and especially where a song was recorded. Can you imagine if we did column notes the same way album notes are constructed? I’d have to note that this column was written and edited in my North Hill apartment while listening to a podcast then the Red Hot Chili Peppers.
Kids these days — I’ve always wanted to be cranky enough to say that — with their streaming platforms and digital files also miss out on the art of a track listing. Artists put a ton of thought in rearranging the 11 or 15 songs on a record. In the streaming age, you can just skip to whatever song features Drake and then move on to the next radio single you heard on TikTok.
Yes, all of this information is available online. But it’s different and not right in my hands
A few years back, I tried to locate a new album by Post Malone on CD in New Castle for the purpose of listening to it in my car. I have pretty good earbuds and the technology of digital music files has greatly improved over the years, but there’s just something about listening to a new album front to back with your car’s stereo. No such thing existed in the 16101 or 16105.
Although on trips to Walmart, I’ve noticed a reverse trend happening. In the space where every CD (edited so no bad words are included) known to humans used to sit, they’ve been replaced with vinyl records. I don’t own a record player, but it’s a phenomenon my brain can’t get used to, seeing the newest Beyonce music on something that reminds me of the ‘70s and will forever be weird to me.
Maybe it’s just because I can’t wrap my head around contemporary music being on a record. Which makes me wonder: In a couple years, do you think I’ll be able to buy Tha Carter XVIII on a cassette at Walmart?
If that’s so, I hope my mom didn’t get rid of our Walkman player when cleaning out my old bedroom.
(Pete Sirianni is the editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
