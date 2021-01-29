It’s no secret the internet is very much like the wild, wild West.
The stock market can be too.
That’s been happening the last several days, at least for me, trying to keep up with the latest stock market news.
I should note that I don’t have money in the stock market and doubt I ever will.
To me, it’s glorified gambling. Instead of counting cards, it’s watching the four tickers on CNBC and trying to remember that the letter K stands for Kellogg Company and not the chemical symbol for potassium.
My only experience with “the market,” as Ricky Ricardo called it, was for a high school class project and our class of seniors and juniors came in near the bottom of the competition. The winners were a bunch of fifth graders.
The story of how GameStop became a great stock was almost exclusively happening online until it finally bubbled up Wednesday night — or, at least, that’s when the New York Times published an article on it.
A community on Reddit, the internet chat board, identified several companies that Wall Street hedge funds “shorted” — or borrowed shares in hopes of selling them back at a lower price and keeping the difference.
GameStop — greatly ironic only if you understand their business model of giving you a nickel for your trade-in video games — was one of those companies.
More people bought shares in a “short squeeze,” making the stock worth more than what they borrowed it for, meaning they owe on it.
While some will sell, there’s a sentiment to hold the line and keep sticking it to the man.
If that’s all too complicated for you, the “short” of it is that people on the internet seemingly ganged up on Wall Street.
The results?
So far, pretty good. GameStop topped out at $347.51 on Wednesday, but finished Thursday at $193.60, still up 928 percent in the new year.
Other “YOLO” stocks seeing growth include BlackBerry, the movie theater chain AMC and the bankrupt remnants of Blockbuster — which altogether make for a nice evening in 1999.
Maybe I should put some money into stocks, but first I need to remember what was popular in 1999.
I know — I’ll buy some stock in the old cassette store that was across from Kmart in the Warren Mall. I can’t wait to get rich.
(Pete Sirianni is the assistant editor at the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
