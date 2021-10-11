If I haven’t made it known before, I’m a big, big fan of music released between 2005 and 2009.
This is the era of music that was first heard on MTV and then heard as your best friend’s ringtone on their chunky flip phone with a one-pixel camera.
One song I thought of recently was from Vampire Weekend, an indie band of Ivy League-educated guys from New York.
Anyway, they have a song where one of the lines goes like this: “Is your bed made? Is your sweater on?”
Lately as an icebreaker of sorts, I’ve been asking people if they make their bed every morning.
The answers scare me because I’m finding out most people don’t.
That makes me have a lot of questions.
A few things you should know about me — before city hall reporter Maria Basileo left The News for another newspaper job, we would often delve into conversations about my tidiness and cleaning habits. Like that I bleach my bathroom at random hours.
I always make my bed after I get up and my baseboards are dusted.
She didn’t do those things, especially not at 1 a.m.
I fundamentally can’t understand not making your bed after you get up in the morning since it takes all of about 60 seconds.
Maybe I get it from my mother, whose kitchen floors are spotless and would yell at anyone (me) if I leave a drawer open.
During college summers, I worked as a cleaner at my elementary school where we wiped off every single wall, cabinet, toilet, chair and locker in the building. The teachers who kept their rooms clean throughout the year were naturally our favorite.
The best of the best were the clean-room teachers who had leftover snacks in their cabinets. They may have sampled, but I can’t say for sure.
What I can say is that I like a tidy, dusted, organized home. and please, just make your bed.
At the least, you’ll feel a little accomplished.
