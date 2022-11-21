I may not be the most vocal critic in the world, but I fully believe in voting with my pocketbook.
Well, sort of. I don’t carry a pocketbook. Sometimes I walk into stores with just my phone and a virtual credit card. The point is, there are certain businesses I don’t buy from because of one reason or another and certain artists I won’t listen to so I don’t increase their streaming numbers.
When it comes to the World Cup, it’s increasingly difficult to take the moral high ground. In fact, it’s impossible. Unfortunately, I won’t be able to stop myself from watching my favorite event.
FIFA, world soccer’s (football to most of the world, but that’s a tired conversation for another day) governing body, is one of the most corrupt organizations in the world, which is quite an accomplishment. The quadrennial World Cup began yesterday when host Qatar played Ecuador. If you weren’t aware the world’s biggest event started this weekend, you’re not alone.
Qatar, the oil-rich country on the Eastern edge of Saudi Arabia, won the host bid in 2009 in what almost everyone recognizes was a rigged election. Because the temperature is in the triple digits when the tournament is usually held in June and July, FIFA was forced to move it to November and December when the heat is a more modest 80 degrees. Games are also going to be played late in the day locally, both because of the heat and to appease American TV contracts. For East Coast viewers, group stage games will be at 5 a.m., 8 a.m., 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on FOX and FS1. Team USA, if you’re interested, plays at 2 p.m. today (Wales), Nov. 25 (England) and Nov. 28 (Iran) in games that will all be broadcast on FOX. (Apologies for anyone tuning in to see “Paternity Court” or “Maury.”)
On Friday, the dry country whose population is about the size of Chicago announced no beer would be sold at stadiums — a big deal considering Budweiser is one of FIFA’s biggest sponsors. Whatever the Qatari government says goes, despite what the English hooligans want. Beer will be available in designated fan areas, but those may be far away from the actual venues. Nonalcoholic Bud Zero will be sold in stadiums. Yay?
There are more than a enough reasons to boycott FIFA or not watch this tournament because of Qatar’s human rights ratings. And that’s without bringing up the estimated hundreds of migrant workers who died during construction of stadiums.
Those things have been and will continue to be on my mind, but when the tournament starts I’m unfortunately going to be singularly focused on the game. It’s why sports-washing is so effective — countries run by the worst people can get the world to ignore their baggage so long as they put on a good show. Russia hosted the 2018 World Cup and the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, after all.
As far as the tournament, I’ve been waiting years for this after the U.S. choked and didn’t qualify in 2018. I may even wake up for the 5 a.m. kickoffs!
The U.S. — our best player is Christian Pulisic, a 24-year-old from Hershey — should beat Wales and Iran and lose or draw against England. That would put us in the top two of Group B and send us through to the knockout round where we should win. After that is the quarterfinals where an Argentina side led by 35-year-old star Lionel Messi or defending champion France could be waiting.
So long as we avoid a terrible, terrible, awful referee, we should be solid. Thankfully, this will be the first World Cup the U.S. plays with Video Assistant Referee technology. (I’m not going to assume most of the readers here are soccer fans, but everyone can get behind calling out poor officiating. The U.S. always seems to get hosed and was egregiously offended in 2002 and 2010.)
If the U.S. makes it to the knockout round, I’ll be thrilled. And while I’m not thrilled the World Cup is in Qatar, I can hope some wrongs are righted and highlighted because of increased media attention.
When the final is played in December, I’ll start dreaming of June and July 2026 when the games come to American soil for the second time and first since 1994.
For any of my bosses scheduling meetings three-and-a-half years down the line, just know I’ll be busy then and can’t attend.
Let’s go, Team USA!
(Pete Sirianni is is the editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
