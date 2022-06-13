News conferences are a staple of journalism.
A player, coach, elected official or event organizer stands behind a podium and a bunch of reporters (or very few reporters) ask questions pertaining to the question. News conferences — not press conferences, you'll learn in the IUP Journalism Department, because "press" leaves out all other forms of media — are usually pretty drab and boring. A person, even for the most momentous occasion, is less likely to give great answers with a room full of people and TV cameras staring them in the soul.
For every entertaining Sean Spicer White House press briefing, there are 100 clunkers where the the audio or lighting (or general comments) are off or boring.
You get much better reactions and answers in a one-on-one setting, but those are harder to come by.
I've learned to love these gaggles. Even when they're boring, my eyes can wander and try to see what brand of watch the speaker is wearing, their posture or something someone else in the room is doing.
While becoming the newest Philadelphia Eagles fan, I've found myself in the last year consuming news conferences with head coach (Cousin) Nick Sirianni left and right. The other night at 1 a.m., I watched a 25-minute dispatch centered on voluntary team practices.
Most of it was about football things the average bear or Bears fan wouldn't care about, but Nick made a comment about calling his quarterbacks late at night to go over practice film. Sometimes, like he mentioned during that media briefing, he doesn't get a text back because the backup quarterback Gardner Minshew was already asleep by 10:30 p.m.
I struggle with knowing when is too late to call someone, even for newspaper reasons like getting comments on accidents, fires or clarification on a sports score.
These NFL guys, they're just like us!
This isn't a complaint, but I receive calls anywhere from 1 a.m. to 10 p.m. about various things. Sports reporter Cody Pattison prefers to send me text messages at 4 a.m. when he remembers he didn't punch out of his shift, and I usually prefer to ignore them and go back to sleep.
On the other hand, feel a little bad when I return a call around 9:30 or 10 p.m. to a reader who left a message at 7 a.m. that day. Is there an established etiquette on these kinds of things?
If not, I'll have to keep watching news conferences to see if any answers pop up. Or just text me and leave all this phone calling business in the past.
(Pete Sirianni is the editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
