The Super Bowl might be on Sunday, but my personal Super Bowl will be around 8 p.m.
That’s when Rihanna takes the stage at the halftime show. I’m a bit conflicted this year because normally the team I root for stinks and has been vacationing in Cabo for weeks by the time the championship game comes around. My only saving grace is when the halftime act is announced sometime in September.
We’ve been on a relative hot streak of late. This is because of a few things.
First, the further we get away from 2004 and the Justin Timberlake situation, the more lenient the very-conservative NFL is to having hip-hop acts. Secondly, Jay Z’s Roc Nation label got involved with the halftime show a few years ago. And, perhaps most importantly, nostalgia sells. If I’m excited for an act, it’s probably because that act is 10 years past their prime.
Rihanna, although she hasn’t released new music in seven years, is still in the top part of her career and I think she’ll put on a great show — and I think a lot of people will know a hit or two. You might not know the words, but you’ve definitely heard that beat while dropping your kids off at school with 106.9 KISS-FM blaring from your minivan speakers.
I am second-hand afraid for some old-timers who would prefer a more buttoned-up show like we got with Sting, The Rolling Stones, The Who and Tom Petty. Here’s your warning a day in advance — this Rihanna show will probably be a little risqué and the cause of more than a few FCC complaints.
I also want you to know Rihanna doesn’t care what you think.
Moving on, there’s been speculation of who she might bring on as a guest or what the first song she performs will be. Could we see a Drake collaboration? What about Britney Spears? Will Coldplay show up for the second time in seven years?
My prediction: I think Rihanna does this show solo because she doesn’t share a stage with anyone. Guessing her first song is the harder question. She said the show will be 13 minutes long during a news conference Thursday and definitely has the catalog to have several hits leftover.
I did a tiny bit of research from her last tour in 2016 and the opening tune was “Stay,” a piano ballad whose music video features the singer in a bathtub. Rihanna’s fan group calls itself the Navy, the maybe the water theme will hold true, although the song isn’t exactly one about a happy subject.
If I were a betting person, I’d say her breakout 2005 hit “Pon de Replay” would be a good place to start as we rock through the last 18 years. “Umbrella,” the song that made her a household name, is also an option.
I’ll say with certainty Drake will not be there. No one who could potentially outshine her will be there. Do we get a tour announcement after the show is done? Maybe.
Regardless, I’m excited for an amazing show. You should be too. Plan your bathroom breaks accordingly.
(Pete Sirianni is the editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
