Like many people, I work a job where I have a desk. Like many people, that desk includes personal effects, a bunch of sticky-notes we kind of just inherited, hand sanitizer and maybe a random item or two — like a ceramic bowl I made in 12th grade.
Not that you would have my ceramic bowl. You would have family pictures, an action figure or something like that.
Under a stack papers on a desk shelf, I have a bright-orange, binded-spine course packet from college. The class? JRNL 345 at Indiana University of Pennsylvania — Sports Journalism with professor Randy Jesick.
The course packet has everything, including the grading rubric (25 points for each factual error; negative grades are a regular occurrence for some), a glossary of abbreviations (OOPS is not only a mess-up, but Out of Place Stuff), writing prompts and a foreword by Jesick himself.
There’s even an “entrance exam” Randy — as everyone calls him — acquired one day for prospective Penn State football players. One of the tests shows two quarter-sized dots with the task to connect them. The time limit: 15 minutes. (Randy is a Pitt graduate.)
Since 1969, Randy has been a mainstay at IUP, first working for 10 years in the public relations office and then the last 42 teaching future Pulitzer Prize winners, editors, pubic relations professionals and hundreds in between. When he was honored for at a service awards luncheon at the university in 2014, a new sign had to be made: No one had ever worked at the for 45 years.
However, after Year 52, Jesick and the Journalism & Public Relations Department are floating into the abyss. The university will tell you it’s restructuring its majors. In reality, the department is being merged, stripped down and its five full-time professors retrenched — which is a fancy way of saying they won’t have jobs come August.
While looking through that Sports Journalism course packet, I came across this paragraph on Page 172, which talked about the grading scale.
“Finally, please remember that, at the close of the semester, I do not ‘give’ grades,” it read. “I tally the marks that you have earned throughout the term. You, the student, really are the only person who can ‘give’ you, the student, the grade you deserve.”
In a lot of ways, Jesick reminds me of one of my favorite journalists, Tony Kornheiser, who is known for his years of storytelling across ESPN, podcasts, radio and his often self-deprecating columns in The Washington Post. In one of his most famous columns, Kornheiser chronicled the 1991 Washington Redskins’ eventual Super Bowl-winning season. Each week, he added a figure or fan or two to the team’s Bandwagon. By the time the Super Bowl kicked off, Kornheiser and colleagues actually drove a bandwagon — well, an RV — from the nation’s capital to Minnesota’s Metrodome for the game.
For the last 42 years, Jesick has been the driving force behind IUP’s journalism program. He might not have had an RV to show for it, but his students are all the better having learned under his tutelage.
(Pete Sirianni is the managing editor for the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com or follow him on Twitter @petersirianni.)
