As people get older, it’s important to try to keep growing.
Not in a height sense, though. I’m still waiting on that second growth spurt. Personal development, to use a more precise term, is the way that people take inventory of themselves and behaviors and try to improve them. It’s not that complex of a process, but owning up to mistakes is admittedly harder.
Personally, I’ve never made a mistake. (That’s a joke.)
I’ve actually found myself over the last several months enjoying it when I change an opinion on a topic based on new information or perspective. I like the process of halfway making an observation, listening and reading different voices and then forming an opinion.
That’s called growing. It’s a good thing!
Unless you’re a 73-year-old international music star, in which case there’s no sense in changing.
In August, my aunt and I went down to Pittsburgh along with at least half of New Castle to watch Billy Joel’s PNC Park concert. I ended up at the concert because my aunt is the only Billy Joel fan in the family and no one else wanted to go. (Side note: This was a delayed Christmas 2019 present. After the 2020 show in Buffalo was postponed to 2021, it took me several phone calls and many angry Twitter messages to Ticketmaster to get my money back. So excuse me for being a little annoyed with Billy Joel.)
Anyway, Billy Joel started off the concert informing the some-38,000 fans that he didn’t have any new material. No kidding. He hasn’t written a new song in 30 years.
There’s no personal growth there. Literally he’s just playing out the hits.
Just the hits! Remember, why try to recreate the wheel when “Scenes from an Italian Restaurant” is hanging right there?
And if that’s good enough for Billy Joel, it might be good enough for you, too. Sure, growing as a person is fun and important and probably better for everyone around you, but so is digging in your heels and sticking to what works.
That’s not for me, but maybe it is for you. An option is always baby steps. Manners are an important part of personal growth.
So don’t be surprised if Billy Joel reads this column and starts belting out, “Sing us a song, please, you’re the Piano Man.”
(Pete Sirianni is the editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
