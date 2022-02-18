It’s a common phenomenon literally as old as time.
When you’re told specifically not to do something, it makes you want to do it even more. As you know, Adam and Eve only had one rule and still managed to break it.
Growing up through the turn of the millennium with other ‘90s Kids, there were so many things in popular culture our parents either wouldn’t let us watch or would have been upset to find out we were doing and they didn’t know.
This rule extended from TV shows (like “South Park” or “Jackass.” “Power Rangers,” randomly, was something my mom wouldn’t let me watch.) to certain music, like rap. and mainly Eminem.
I remember seeing a kid a few years older than me in church one time wearing an Eminem T-shirt and got second-hand embarrassed for him. Didn’t he know rocking with Marshall Mathers was against the rules? Or maybe he was just a rebel.
Which brings me to last weekend. Now, if there are only two things you know from reading this column, it’s that I love popular music and awards shows.
The Super Bowl halftime show is the biggest combination of both those things — and I look forward to it for months. A couple years ago, I rushed to the store right after kickoff to make sure I’d be back in time to see Jennifer Lopez and Shakira dance the night away, hoping I didn’t miss any good commercials and not caring an ounce about the San Francisco 49ers.
But I am in the minority.
Generally speaking, people do not like the Super Bowl halftime show. These people complain the musical acts are not their style (they’re not supposed to be), not from their era (that’s by design) and “I guess you can’t have the Rolling Stones every year” (once was more than enough).
This year was different.
The general viewing audience’s age overlapped with the popularity crescendo of the acts — Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and 50 Cent — who all are probably just as likely to drop an album as they are to schedule a colonoscopy. and guess what?
It got rave reviews, even though Eminem was viewed as somewhat of a pariah 20 years ago. (I gave it a six out of 10.) I was fully expecting to scroll through my Facebook feed and read how everyone was so disgusted and couldn’t understand the words being said. Instead I learned 30- and 40-something year olds were transported back to a time when “party like it’s your birthday” meant drinks on top of drinks and not getting excited because your office job grants you your birthday off.
Nostalgia is fun and it sells. and sells. and sells.
I’ll always tune into the halftime show and be more excited for it than I am for the game itself unless my team is playing, something I don’t have to worry about since I’m a Bears fan. In a few years, the halftime show will feature some of my favorite artists from the mid-2000s. That makes me sad because I’ll be old, but it’s something to look forward to — if only to see what former stars of yesteryear can come together when the halftime show is made up of alums of the reality TV era.
On second thought, I guess you can’t have Dr. Dre ever year.
(Pete Sirianni is the editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
