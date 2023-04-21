In college, binging refers to two activities — drinking heavily a few nights a week or burning through eight hours of a TV show on your laptop while avoiding biology homework.
When I got to college 11 years ago, Netflix was the only streaming service. Back then, Hulu was a free website and if you wanted to watch a movie, you rented it on DVD or pirated it from some shady website that may ruin your hard drive.
One series I consumed all through college was the American version of “House of Cards,” Netflix’s first original programming starring (the now disgraced) Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright as a South Carolina congressman and his wife, respectively. The series showed the inner workings and shady underbelly of D.C. politics — most of which seemed too crazy to believe until around 2016 — and had a strong journalism theme throughout the first two seasons.
In the pilot, Spacey’s Frank Underwood character tells a cub reporter Zoe Barnes (Kate Mara) to be careful of her work.
“Words matter very much, Miss Barnes. You should care about them given your profession,” Underwood said.
I’ve thought about that line just about every time I sit down to write something in this space. Words matter. How we, as journalists, use words matters a great deal, especially to the public we serve. I promise I also use many of the other things I learned from 400-level journalism classes too and don’t just walk into the office reciting lines from TV shows for inspiration.
I’m always double-checking and reading up on what’s the current trend or how other news organizations are handling words. For instance, I’ll take you behind the curtain on one issue I’ve learned more about and believe in. The use of “homeless” has drastically decreased in locally reported pieces in this newspaper.
Why?
When I come across that word, I think about its meaning and impact. Many people and organizations now use the term “unhoused,” and I’ve slowly substituted that into spaces where it’s appropriate. Is that because I’m some liberal, hip, woke, young person?
Thanks for considering me young. I have a big birthday coming up and mortality has me in its crosshairs.
Aside from homeless vs. unhoused, I’ll often look at word and wonder if we should use anything at all. If a person shoplifts from a store and leads police on a chase, do their living arrangements matter much to the story? What if that person, instead of being without a home, lived in a two-bedroom apartment? Would that information be pertinent to a robbery story? Most of the time, the answer is no.
These are things I think about — minimizing harm, after all, is one of the main tenets of journalism ethics. At the end of crime stories, we also have been for about two years running a disclaimer that suspects are innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated by a court. In some cases, readers might roll their eyes at that especially in high-profile murder cases that seem like open-and-shut instances.
Alas, this is America and everyone, no matter what they look like, how much money they make or what they did, is afforded due process.
Just the other day I resorted to the internet for guidance on “Chinese auctions.” It sounds like a term we shouldn’t use in 2023, however, I couldn’t find any definitive guidance. The best I found was a 2006 Letter to the Editor in the New York Times detailing how the 19th-century term can also be interchangeable with “penny raffle.” At the time, Chinese immigrants were paid low wages and Chinese became slang for “cheap.” Maybe we should revisit that.
We know the sports debate in the city over Red Hurricane and Red Hurricanes. But why do we use gender-specific modifiers only in instances of girls scholastic teams? We don’t refer to New Castle’s teams as the boy Red Hurricane like we do the Lady ‘Canes.
In college (between binges of “House of Cards,” “How I Met Your Mother” and Pabst Blue Ribbon), I worked in the sports information department. There’s an entire webpage on how to refer to IUP’s athletics teams — the Crimson Hawks. That’s it.
Never are they the Lady Crimson Hawks, IUP Hawks or Lady Hawks. They are just the Crimson Hawks.
It’s uniform and consistent. Why?
Because words matter very much.
(Pete Sirianni is the editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
